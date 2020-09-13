The Gay and Lesbian Entertainment Critics Association (GALECA) held its first toast to celebrate the winners of their inaugural TV awards. Pop TV’s beloved Schitt’s Creek took home 5 awards, including Best TV Comedy, Lead Actress, Supporting Actor and Supporting Actress. Can 2020 be saved by every single awards body awarding the Dan Levy-Eugene Levy series?

In a stroke of irony, the show that took home Unsung TV Show, What We Do in the Shadows, was the only show in the category to be nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series at this year’s Emmy Awards. A lot of gay journalists have been heralding the vampire comedy online, so it’s a great choice. Killing Eve took home Best TV Drama and who knew that the Tiger King would be the one to take down RuPaul?

BEST TV DRAMA

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Ozark (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

BEST TV COMEDY

Better Things (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Insecure (HBO)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

The Good Place (NBC)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

BEST TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Bad Education (HBO)

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Normal People (Hulu)

Watchmen (HBO)

BEST LGBTQ TV SHOW

Bad Education (HBO)

Hollywood (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Vida (Starz)

We’re Here (HBO)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE – ACTRESS

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America/AMC)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST TV PERFORMANCE – ACTOR

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE – ACTRESS

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (FX/Hulu)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Allison Janney, Bad Education (HBO)

Patti LuPone, Hollywood (Netflix)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

BEST SUPPORTING TV PERFORMANCE – ACTOR

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Harvey Guillén, What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

Joe Mantello, Hollywood (Netflix)

Josh O’Connor, The Crown (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

BEST TV MUSICAL PERFORMANCE

Cynthia Erivo, “Stand Up,” 92nd Academy Awards (ABC)

Jake Gyllenhaal, “Music, Music Everywhere!,” John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch (Netflix)

Jennifer Lopez & Shakira, Halftime Show, Super Bowl LIV (Fox)

Janelle Monáe & Billy Porter, Opening Number, 92nd Academy Awards (ABC)

Noah Reid, “Always Be My Baby,” Schitt’s Creek (Pop)

BEST CURRENT AFFAIRS PROGRAM

Cheer (Netflix)

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Rachel Maddow Show (MSNBC)

Visible: Out on Television (Apple TV+)

BEST UNSUNG TV SHOW

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay (Freeform)

Gentefied (Netflix)

The Good Fight (CBS All Access)

Mrs. Fletcher (HBO)

One Day at a Time (Pop)

Vida (Starz)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

Work in Progress (Showtime)

MOST VISUALLY STRIKING SHOW

Hollywood (Netflix)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Watchmen (HBO)

Westworld (HBO)

CAMPIEST TV SHOW

AJ and the Queen (Netflix)

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings (Netflix)

The Great (Hulu)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness (Netflix)

WILDE WIT AWARD (Honoring a performer, writer or commentator whose observations both challenge and amuse)

Cate Blanchett

Hannah Gadsby

Dan Levy

Trevor Noah

Randy Rainbow