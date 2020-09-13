Arriving just in time to a divided country in a time of strife, Aaron Sorkin’s hard-hitting drama from his own screenplay.

What was intended to be a peaceful protest at the 1968 Democratic National Convention turned into a violent clash with police and the National Guard. The organizers of the protest—including Abbie Hoffman, Jerry Rubin, Tom Hayden and Bobby Seale—were charged with conspiracy to incite a riot and the trial that followed was one of the most notorious in history.

