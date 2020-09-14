Night One of a week long virtual event for the Creative Arts Emmys begins tonight honoring the best in nonfiction and reality television. Check out predictions from the Awards Daily TV team below and check back in throughout the week for our full predictions!

After what has been the most unconventional Emmy season in the history of the award Emmy week is finally upon us, and yes we do mean week. Because of COVID-19 and the necessity for social distancing the television academy has opted out of their traditional Creative Arts two-night ceremony and split the awards up into a five night digital event leading up to the main ceremony.

Tonight, the winners in the documentary and reality categories will be revealed. Some of the major nominees in tonight’s 17 categories include Becoming, Rupaul’s Drag Race, Apollo 11, Queer Eye, Cheer, Beastie Boys Story, and of course Tiger King.

The Awards Daily TV team is continuing their tradition of predicting every single category and if tonight is any indication we should gear up for a week of endless surprises. In fact, the only category all of us seem to agree on is ‘Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program’ where we unanimously agree that Cheer will win. Other than that we seem to be divided, which only echoes how hard this year has been to predict.

Check out our full predictions below and tune in to the first night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys here at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM PDT.

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL

Beastie Boys Story

Becoming – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Jordan, Shadan

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

The Apollo – Kevin

The Great Hack

OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL

Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee

Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath – Joey, Jordan

The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Jalal, Megan, Shadan

Ugly Delicious

Vice – Kevin

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES

Between The Scenes – The Daily Show – Jalal, Megan, Joey

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries

National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Words

Pose: identity, Family, Community

Rupaul’s Drag Race Out of The Closet – Jordan, Shadan

OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

A Very Brady Renovation – Megan

Antiques Roadshow

Love Is Blind – Jordan

Queer Eye – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Shadan

Shark Tank

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Born This Way

Love Is Blind – Jordan

Queer Eye – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Shadan

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kevin

The Voice

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory – Megan, Kevin, Jordan

Apollo 11 – Jalal, Joey

Becoming

Sea of Shadows

Serengeti

The Cave – Shadan

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer – Kevin

Life Below Zero – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Jordan, Shadan

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Survivor

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory – Megan, Jordan

Apollo 11 – Jalal

Becoming

The Cave – Shadan

The Last Dance – Joey, Kevin

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer – Megan, Joey, Jordan

LEGO Masters

Queer Eye – Shadan

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jalal, Kevin

Top Chef

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Becoming – Jalal, Joey

Home

McMillion$ – Megan, Jordan, Shadan

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – Kevin

Why We Hate

OUTSTANDING NARRATOR

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of The Revolution – Shadan

David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet – Jalal, Megan

Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story – Joey, Kevin, Jordan

Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen

Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM

American Factory – Megan, Jordan

Apollo 11 – Kevin

Beastie Boys Story

McMillion$ – Joey

The Last Dance – Jalal

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – Shadan

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

LEGO Masters – Jordan

Queer Eye – Megan

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Shadan

Survivor

Top Chef

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Cheer – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan

Deadliest Catch

Life Below Zero

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

Apollo 11 – Megan, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan

Beastie Boys Story – Jalal

Cheer

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

McMillion$ – Joey

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)

Apollo 11 – Megan, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan

Beastie Boys Story – Jalal

Cheer – Joey

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM