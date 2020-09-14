Night One of a week long virtual event for the Creative Arts Emmys begins tonight honoring the best in nonfiction and reality television. Check out predictions from the Awards Daily TV team below and check back in throughout the week for our full predictions!
After what has been the most unconventional Emmy season in the history of the award Emmy week is finally upon us, and yes we do mean week. Because of COVID-19 and the necessity for social distancing the television academy has opted out of their traditional Creative Arts two-night ceremony and split the awards up into a five night digital event leading up to the main ceremony.
Tonight, the winners in the documentary and reality categories will be revealed. Some of the major nominees in tonight’s 17 categories include Becoming, Rupaul’s Drag Race, Apollo 11, Queer Eye, Cheer, Beastie Boys Story, and of course Tiger King.
The Awards Daily TV team is continuing their tradition of predicting every single category and if tonight is any indication we should gear up for a week of endless surprises. In fact, the only category all of us seem to agree on is ‘Outstanding Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program’ where we unanimously agree that Cheer will win. Other than that we seem to be divided, which only echoes how hard this year has been to predict.
Check out our full predictions below and tune in to the first night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys here at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM PDT.
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL
- Beastie Boys Story
- Becoming – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Jordan, Shadan
- Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
- The Apollo – Kevin
- The Great Hack
OUTSTANDING HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL
- Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee
- Leah Remini: Scientology And The Aftermath – Joey, Jordan
- The World According to Jeff Goldblum – Jalal, Megan, Shadan
- Ugly Delicious
- Vice – Kevin
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM NONFICTION OR REALITY SERIES
- Between The Scenes – The Daily Show – Jalal, Megan, Joey
- Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
- National Geographic Presents: Creating Cosmos: Possible Words
- Pose: identity, Family, Community
- Rupaul’s Drag Race Out of The Closet – Jordan, Shadan
OUTSTANDING STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
- A Very Brady Renovation – Megan
- Antiques Roadshow
- Love Is Blind – Jordan
- Queer Eye – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Shadan
- Shark Tank
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- Born This Way
- Love Is Blind – Jordan
- Queer Eye – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Shadan
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Kevin
- The Voice
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
- American Factory – Megan, Kevin, Jordan
- Apollo 11 – Jalal, Joey
- Becoming
- Sea of Shadows
- Serengeti
- The Cave – Shadan
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- Cheer – Kevin
- Life Below Zero – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Jordan, Shadan
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Survivor
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DOCUMENTARY/NONFICTION PROGRAM
- American Factory – Megan, Jordan
- Apollo 11 – Jalal
- Becoming
- The Cave – Shadan
- The Last Dance – Joey, Kevin
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A REALITY PROGRAM
- Cheer – Megan, Joey, Jordan
- LEGO Masters
- Queer Eye – Shadan
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jalal, Kevin
- Top Chef
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A DOCUMENTARY SERIES OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- Becoming – Jalal, Joey
- Home
- McMillion$ – Megan, Jordan, Shadan
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – Kevin
- Why We Hate
OUTSTANDING NARRATOR
- Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes of The Revolution – Shadan
- David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet – Jalal, Megan
- Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story – Joey, Kevin, Jordan
- Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen
- Lupita Nyong’o, Serengeti
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
- American Factory – Megan, Jordan
- Apollo 11 – Kevin
- Beastie Boys Story
- McMillion$ – Joey
- The Last Dance – Jalal
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness – Shadan
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR A STRUCTURED REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
- LEGO Masters – Jordan
- Queer Eye – Megan
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Shadan
- Survivor
- Top Chef
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR AN UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
- Cheer – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan
- Deadliest Catch
- Life Below Zero
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
- Apollo 11 – Megan, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan
- Beastie Boys Story – Jalal
- Cheer
- Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
- McMillion$ – Joey
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (SINGLE OR MULTI-CAMERA)
- Apollo 11 – Megan, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan
- Beastie Boys Story – Jalal
- Cheer – Joey
- Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A NONFICTION PROGRAM
- Beastie Boys Story – Jalal
- Circus of Books
- Don’t F**k With Cats: Hunting an Internet Killer
- McMillion$ – Megan, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan
- The Cave