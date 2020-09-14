I’ve been waiting for this one ever since it premiered at Sundance earlier in the year. The Father stars Anthony Hopkins and Olivia Colman as father and daughter dealing with his increasing confusion and slipping grasp on reality. Buzz out of Sundance was very strong on both. Judging from the newly released trailer, it looks like a complete tour-de-force for Hopkins, who I feel has been living up to this performance for several years thanks to his frequently bizarre Twitter videos.

The Father is scheduled to premiere in NY and LA on December 18 with expansions into Christmas Day.

The Father

Anthony is 80, mischievous, living defiantly alone and rejecting the carers that his daughter, Anne, encouragingly introduces. Yet help is also becoming a necessity for Anne; she can’t make daily visits anymore and Anthony’s grip on reality is unravelling. As we experience the ebb and flow of his memory, how much of his own identity and past can Anthony cling to? How does Anne cope as she grieves the loss of her father, while he still lives and breathes before her? THE FATHER warmly embraces real life, through loving reflection upon the vibrant human condition; heart-breaking and uncompromisingly poignant – a movie that nestles in the truth of our own lives.