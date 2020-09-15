Tonight the virtual Creative Arts Emmys Awards continues honoring the best of variety and reality competition programming. Check out predictions from the Awards Daily TV team below and check back in throughout the week for our full predictions!
Last night the Television Academy announced winners across 17 categories celebrating the year’s best of nonfiction and reality television with Apollo 11 and Cheer reigning as the biggest winners of the night. The night also came with a few surprises, notably Becoming and Tiger King each going home empty handed.
Tonight the week-long celebration of television continues with the second night of the Creative Arts virtual ceremony. In night two the Emmys will honor the below-the-line crafts that work endless hours to pull-off the best of variety and reality competition programming of the year. Everything from live events like Live in Front of a Studio Audience to awards shows and even the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Voters will celebrate talk show hosts and variety sketch shows in a year where they had to completely revamp their production styles in the midst of a pandemic. These are some of the hardest working and most innovative people working in television and it will be interesting to see what direction voters go.
This year the variety categories bring some interesting competition to the races. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is as popular as ever but The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is having a breakout year with the talk show host finally hitting his stride. After years of voters rubber stamping 2020 seems like the year that a new winner might rise up with A Black Lady Sketch Show.
In preparation for tonight check out the full list of nominees below and catch up on the full predictions from the Awards Daily TV team. Tonight we are split on plenty of categories. Half of us think this will be a huge night for the second installment of ABC’s Live In Front of a Studio Audience while the other half think that voters will continue their love for the live musical with The Little Mermaid Live. We’re also split on whether voters will rubber stamp their past favorites or if 2020 will usher in a new era of television.
Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you’re predicting tonight as we head into the second night of the Creative Arts ceremonies and make sure to tune in here at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT.
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES
- Being at Home with Samantha Bee – Ben
- Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifinakis: The Movie Sorta Uncut Interviews
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Megan, Joey, Jordan, Shadan
- Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues – Jalal, Kevin
- The Randy Rainbow Show
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
- A Black Lady Sketch Show – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Jordan
- Drunk History
- Saturday Night Live – Megan, Shadan, Ben
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards
- 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in The Family” and “Good Times” – Jalal, Megan, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – Ben
- The Oscars – Joey
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM
- A Celebration of the Music from Coco
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan, Ben
- The Oscars
- The Voice
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)
- Dancing with the Stars – Megan
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan, Ben
- The Little Mermaid Live!
- The Oscars
- The Voice
OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM
- Dancing with the Stars
- Drunk History
- RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Shadan
- Saturday Night Live
- The Masked Singer – Kevin, Jordan, Ben
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- A Black Lady Sketch Show – Jordan, Shadan
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Ben
- Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- 62nd Grammy Awards
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – Jalal, Megan, Shadan
- The Kennedy Center Honors
- The Oscars – Joey, Kevin
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
- Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince – Jalal, Megan
- Saturday Night Live
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan, Ben
- The Kennedy Center Honors
- The Oscars
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Ben
- Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Eat Sh!t, Bob!) – Jalal, Megan, Jordan, Shadan
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Kevin
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
- At Home with Amy Sedaris
- Drunk History – Kevin
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Ben
- Queer Eye
- Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Joey, Jordan, Shadan
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- 62nd Grammy Awards
- 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times” – Kevin, Jordan
- The Little Mermaid Live! – Jalal, Megan, Shadan
- The Oscars – Joey, Ben
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL
- 62nd Grammy Awards – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Shadan
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Jordan, Ben
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Oscars
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Megan, Joey, Ben
- Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan
- The Voice
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL
- 2019 American Music Awards
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Ben
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”
- The Little Mermaid Live! – Jalal, Megan, Jordan, Shadan
- The Oscars – Joey, Kevin
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Megan, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Jalal
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert