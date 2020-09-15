Tonight the virtual Creative Arts Emmys Awards continues honoring the best of variety and reality competition programming. Check out predictions from the Awards Daily TV team below and check back in throughout the week for our full predictions!

Last night the Television Academy announced winners across 17 categories celebrating the year’s best of nonfiction and reality television with Apollo 11 and Cheer reigning as the biggest winners of the night. The night also came with a few surprises, notably Becoming and Tiger King each going home empty handed.

Tonight the week-long celebration of television continues with the second night of the Creative Arts virtual ceremony. In night two the Emmys will honor the below-the-line crafts that work endless hours to pull-off the best of variety and reality competition programming of the year. Everything from live events like Live in Front of a Studio Audience to awards shows and even the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Voters will celebrate talk show hosts and variety sketch shows in a year where they had to completely revamp their production styles in the midst of a pandemic. These are some of the hardest working and most innovative people working in television and it will be interesting to see what direction voters go.

This year the variety categories bring some interesting competition to the races. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver is as popular as ever but The Daily Show with Trevor Noah is having a breakout year with the talk show host finally hitting his stride. After years of voters rubber stamping 2020 seems like the year that a new winner might rise up with A Black Lady Sketch Show.

In preparation for tonight check out the full list of nominees below and catch up on the full predictions from the Awards Daily TV team. Tonight we are split on plenty of categories. Half of us think this will be a huge night for the second installment of ABC’s Live In Front of a Studio Audience while the other half think that voters will continue their love for the live musical with The Little Mermaid Live. We’re also split on whether voters will rubber stamp their past favorites or if 2020 will usher in a new era of television.

Sound off in the comments below and let us know what you’re predicting tonight as we head into the second night of the Creative Arts ceremonies and make sure to tune in here at 5 PM PDT / 8 PM EDT.

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

Being at Home with Samantha Bee – Ben

Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifinakis: The Movie Sorta Uncut Interviews

Carpool Karaoke: The Series – Megan, Joey, Jordan, Shadan

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues – Jalal, Kevin

The Randy Rainbow Show

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Jordan

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live – Megan, Shadan, Ben

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

73 rd Annual Tony Awards

Annual Tony Awards 77 th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Annual Golden Globe Awards Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in The Family” and “Good Times” – Jalal, Megan, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – Ben

The Oscars – Joey

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

A Celebration of the Music from Coco

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan, Ben

The Oscars

The Voice

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)

Dancing with the Stars – Megan

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan, Ben

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

The Voice

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

Dancing with the Stars

Drunk History

RuPaul’s Drag Race – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Shadan

Saturday Night Live

The Masked Singer – Kevin, Jordan, Ben

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show – Jordan, Shadan

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Ben

Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Megan, Joey, Kevin

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

62 nd Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards 73 rd Annual Tony Awards

Annual Tony Awards Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – Jalal, Megan, Shadan

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars – Joey, Kevin

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince – Jalal, Megan

Saturday Night Live

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira – Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan, Ben

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Ben

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Eat Sh!t, Bob!) – Jalal, Megan, Jordan, Shadan

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah – Kevin

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History – Kevin

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Ben

Queer Eye

Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Joey, Jordan, Shadan

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

62 nd Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards 77 th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Annual Golden Globe Awards Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times” – Kevin, Jordan

The Little Mermaid Live! – Jalal, Megan, Shadan

The Oscars – Joey, Ben

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

62 nd Grammy Awards – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Shadan

Grammy Awards – Jalal, Joey, Kevin, Shadan Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Jordan, Ben

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Oscars

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – Megan, Joey, Ben

Saturday Night Live – Jalal, Kevin, Jordan, Shadan

The Voice

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

2019 American Music Awards

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones – Ben

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”

The Little Mermaid Live! – Jalal, Megan, Jordan, Shadan

The Oscars – Joey, Kevin

