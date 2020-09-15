Earlier this evening the Television Academy held their second virtual Creative Arts ceremony honoring the year’s best of variety and reality television.

In a case of deja vu plenty of this year’s winners were reminiscent of prior years. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Saturday Night Live were the biggest winners of the night both taking home three awards. RuPaul’s Drag Race also took home two more awards tonight bringing their 2020 tally to four Emmys. Also, Carpool Karaoke and Live in Front of a Studio Audience also won after taking home statues last year.

It was a night with few surprises, something that Emmy voters are notorious for. The biggest surprise of the night came when The Masked Singer won the Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program. This marks the first Emmy for the Fox reality series and a welcome surprise for the over-the-top designs of the show.

Another cause for celebration is the fact that the win for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times” means that Kerry Washington is finally an Emmy winner. Could this be the first of two heading into the main ceremony?

The second night of virtual awards also proved to be a welcome change to the Creative Arts format. In fifty minutes they were able to announce 16 winners celebrating everyone from writers and directors to makeup artists and technical directors.

Check out the full list of tonight’s winners below and sound off in the comments on what you think of the Emmys so far!

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES

Being at Home with Samantha Bee

Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifinakis: The Movie Sorta Uncut Interviews

Carpool Karaoke: The Series

Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues

The Randy Rainbow Show

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Drunk History

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

73 rd Annual Tony Awards

Annual Tony Awards 77 th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Annual Golden Globe Awards Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in The Family” and “Good Times”

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

The Oscars

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

A Celebration of the Music from Coco

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Oscars

The Voice

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

The Voice

OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM

Dancing with the Stars

Drunk History

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Saturday Night Live

The Masked Singer

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES

A Black Lady Sketch Show

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

62 nd Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards 73 rd Annual Tony Awards

Annual Tony Awards Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince

Saturday Night Live

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

The Kennedy Center Honors

The Oscars

OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Eat Sh!t, Bob!)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES

At Home with Amy Sedaris

Drunk History

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Queer Eye

Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

62 nd Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards 77 th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Annual Golden Globe Awards Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL

62 nd Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Oscars

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Saturday Night Live

The Voice

OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL

2019 American Music Awards

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”

The Little Mermaid Live!

The Oscars

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES