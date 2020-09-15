Earlier this evening the Television Academy held their second virtual Creative Arts ceremony honoring the year’s best of variety and reality television.
In a case of deja vu plenty of this year’s winners were reminiscent of prior years. Last Week Tonight with John Oliver and Saturday Night Live were the biggest winners of the night both taking home three awards. RuPaul’s Drag Race also took home two more awards tonight bringing their 2020 tally to four Emmys. Also, Carpool Karaoke and Live in Front of a Studio Audience also won after taking home statues last year.
It was a night with few surprises, something that Emmy voters are notorious for. The biggest surprise of the night came when The Masked Singer won the Emmy for Outstanding Costumes for a Variety, Nonfiction, or Reality Program. This marks the first Emmy for the Fox reality series and a welcome surprise for the over-the-top designs of the show.
Another cause for celebration is the fact that the win for Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times” means that Kerry Washington is finally an Emmy winner. Could this be the first of two heading into the main ceremony?
The second night of virtual awards also proved to be a welcome change to the Creative Arts format. In fifty minutes they were able to announce 16 winners celebrating everyone from writers and directors to makeup artists and technical directors.
Check out the full list of tonight’s winners below and sound off in the comments on what you think of the Emmys so far!
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM VARIETY SERIES
- Being at Home with Samantha Bee
- Between Two Ferns with Zach Galifinakis: The Movie Sorta Uncut Interviews
- Carpool Karaoke: The Series
- Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
- The Randy Rainbow Show
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Drunk History
- Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards
- 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in The Family” and “Good Times”
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
- The Oscars
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM
- A Celebration of the Music from Coco
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Oscars
- The Voice
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION OR REALITY PROGRAM (NONPROSTHETIC)
- Dancing with the Stars
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- The Little Mermaid Live!
- The Oscars
- The Voice
OUTSTANDING COSTUMES FOR A VARIETY, NONFICTION, OR REALITY PROGRAM
- Dancing with the Stars
- Drunk History
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Saturday Night Live
- The Masked Singer
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
- Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- 62nd Grammy Awards
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
- The Kennedy Center Honors
- The Oscars
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
- Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince
- Saturday Night Live
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
- The Kennedy Center Honors
- The Oscars
OUTSTANDING PICTURE EDITING FOR VARIETY PROGRAMMING
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Eat Sh!t, Bob!)
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
- At Home with Amy Sedaris
- Drunk History
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Queer Eye
- Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- 62nd Grammy Awards
- 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”
- The Little Mermaid Live!
- The Oscars
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A VARIETY SERIES OR SPECIAL
- 62nd Grammy Awards
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Oscars
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SERIES
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Saturday Night Live
- The Voice
OUTSTANDING TECHNICAL DIRECTION, CAMERAWORK, VIDEO CONTROL FOR A SPECIAL
- 2019 American Music Awards
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All in the Family” and “Good Times”
- The Little Mermaid Live!
- The Oscars
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
- Late Night with Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert