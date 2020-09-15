Welcome back to one of the best buddy comedies of all time.

I’m only half-kidding. Disney’s The Mandalorian surprised the world with 15 2020 Emmy nominations and a real shot at winning a majority of those in the Creative Arts categories. So, despite anticipated delays thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere on October 30 on Disney Plus. Disney finally released a full trailer for the upcoming season today ahead of the anticipated Emmy wins for season one.

Take a look below.

And, yes, The Child is still incredibly cute.