Welcome back to one of the best buddy comedies of all time.
I’m only half-kidding. Disney’s The Mandalorian surprised the world with 15 2020 Emmy nominations and a real shot at winning a majority of those in the Creative Arts categories. So, despite anticipated delays thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Mandalorian season 2 will premiere on October 30 on Disney Plus. Disney finally released a full trailer for the upcoming season today ahead of the anticipated Emmy wins for season one.
Take a look below.
And, yes, The Child is still incredibly cute.
“Wherever I go, he goes.” Watch the brand new trailer for #TheMandalorian and start streaming the new season October 30, only on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/GZnuHpzDur
— Disney (@Disney) September 15, 2020