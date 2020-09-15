This week is the big week, Emmy Watchers! We’ve finally reached the end of the 72nd Emmy Awards with Sunday’s Primetime ceremony. We’re joined by AD TV’s awards analyst Jalal Haddad to give our final predictions in the categories to be announced Sunday night. We look at the drama, comedy, and limited series races. Can anything beat Watchmen? Will Schitt’s Creek reign supreme? And will Ozark or Succession take home the drama series trophy? Find out as we predict the major categories of the 72nd Emmy Awards.

