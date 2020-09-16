Disney+’s The Mandalorian and HBO’s Watchmen are the big winners of the evening throughout the third night of the virtual 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Tonight the Television Academy honored the work of editors, sound designers, costume designers, cinematographers, production designers, makeup artists, and the visual effects teams behind some of the year’s best work in scripted programming.

By far the biggest winner of the night was Disney+’s The Mandalorian. The Star Wars show took home five Emmys for cinematography, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, and visual effects. This is a huge haul for the new network, especially for a show that some didn’t anticipate to be so strongly situated in the Emmy conversation. This is also a huge boost for The Mandalorian as it heads into its second season this fall with a trailer that debuted this week. Could we be getting ready for an even bigger sophomore season?

Watchmen also had a great night winning its first four awards for costumes, cinematography, editing, and sound mixing. The HBO limited series is nominated for a whopping 26 Emmys and will surely bring home more awards over the next couple of nights. Currently John Adams holds the record for most awarded limited series at 13 – how close can Watchmen get and can it even break the record?

Other than that no other show was able to win more than one award. Some of the other winners throughout the night included Emmy favorites like The Crown, Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Succession was also able to overcome vote splitting and beat out its major drama series competitors in the picture editing category. Is that a sign of a good night to come for the Roy family on Sunday?

Check out the full list of tonight’s winners below and sound off in the comments below on what you think of the Emmys so far!

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Defending Jacob

Devs

The Plot Against America

Watchmen (Little Fear of Lightning)

Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Bob Hearts Abishola

Family Reunion

The Ranch

Will & Grace

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)

Homecoming

Insecure (Lowkey Happy)

Insecure (Lowkey Lost)

The End of the F***ing World

The Mandalorian

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING

black-ish

Grace and Frankie

Schitt’s Creek

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Politician

This Is Us

OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES

Carnival Row

The Handmaid’s Tale

The Mandalorian

Watchmen

Westworld

OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

One Day at a Time

The Conners

Will & Grace (We Love Lucy)

Will & Grace (What a Dump)

OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Mrs. America

Pose

OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

American Horror Story: 1984

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

Big Little Lies

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Morning Show

Ozark

Succession

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)

GLOW

Space Force

The Mandalorian

What We Do In the Shadows

Will & Grace

OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

American Horror Story: 1984

Hollywood

The Mandalorian

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

Westworld

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Ozark (Fire Pink)

Ozark (Wartime)

Stranger Things

Succession (DC)

Succession (This Is Not for Tears)

The Mandalorian (Chapter 2: The Child)

The Mandalorian (Chapter 4: Sanctuary)

The Mandalorian (Chapter 8: Redemption)

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Mrs. America

Watchmen (It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice)

Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)

Watchmen (A God Walks In to Abar)

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul

The Boys

The Crown

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

Westworld

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

GLOW

The Mandalorian

Silicon Valley

Space Force

What We Do in the Shadows

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION

The Mandalorian

Modern Family

The Ranch

Schitt’s Creek

Space Force

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

American Horror Story: 1984

DEVS

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Hollywood

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Lost in Space

The Mandalorian

Stranger Things

Watchmen

Westworld

OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE