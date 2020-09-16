Disney+’s The Mandalorian and HBO’s Watchmen are the big winners of the evening throughout the third night of the virtual 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Tonight the Television Academy honored the work of editors, sound designers, costume designers, cinematographers, production designers, makeup artists, and the visual effects teams behind some of the year’s best work in scripted programming.
By far the biggest winner of the night was Disney+’s The Mandalorian. The Star Wars show took home five Emmys for cinematography, production design, sound editing, sound mixing, and visual effects. This is a huge haul for the new network, especially for a show that some didn’t anticipate to be so strongly situated in the Emmy conversation. This is also a huge boost for The Mandalorian as it heads into its second season this fall with a trailer that debuted this week. Could we be getting ready for an even bigger sophomore season?
Watchmen also had a great night winning its first four awards for costumes, cinematography, editing, and sound mixing. The HBO limited series is nominated for a whopping 26 Emmys and will surely bring home more awards over the next couple of nights. Currently John Adams holds the record for most awarded limited series at 13 – how close can Watchmen get and can it even break the record?
Other than that no other show was able to win more than one award. Some of the other winners throughout the night included Emmy favorites like The Crown, Stranger Things, The Handmaid’s Tale, and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Succession was also able to overcome vote splitting and beat out its major drama series competitors in the picture editing category. Is that a sign of a good night to come for the Roy family on Sunday?
Check out the full list of tonight’s winners below and sound off in the comments below on what you think of the Emmys so far!
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- Defending Jacob
- Devs
- The Plot Against America
- Watchmen (Little Fear of Lightning)
- Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
- Bob Hearts Abishola
- Family Reunion
- The Ranch
- Will & Grace
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (HALF-HOUR)
- Homecoming
- Insecure (Lowkey Happy)
- Insecure (Lowkey Lost)
- The End of the F***ing World
- The Mandalorian
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY HAIRSTYLING
- black-ish
- Grace and Frankie
- Schitt’s Creek
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Politician
- This Is Us
OUTSTANDING FANTASY/SCI-FI COSTUMES
- Carnival Row
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- The Mandalorian
- Watchmen
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING MULTI-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- One Day at a Time
- The Conners
- Will & Grace (We Love Lucy)
- Will & Grace (What a Dump)
OUTSTANDING PERIOD COSTUMES
- The Crown
- Hollywood
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Mrs. America
- Pose
OUTSTANDING PERIOD MAKEUP AND/OR CHARACTER MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Hollywood
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Pose
- Star Trek: Picard
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE CONTEMPORARY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- Big Little Lies
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- The Morning Show
- Ozark
- Succession
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PROGRAM (HALF-HOUR)
- GLOW
- Space Force
- The Mandalorian
- What We Do In the Shadows
- Will & Grace
OUTSTANDING PROSTHETIC MAKEUP FOR A SERIES, LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Hollywood
- The Mandalorian
- Pose
- Star Trek: Picard
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Ozark (Fire Pink)
- Ozark (Wartime)
- Stranger Things
- Succession (DC)
- Succession (This Is Not for Tears)
- The Mandalorian (Chapter 2: The Child)
- The Mandalorian (Chapter 4: Sanctuary)
- The Mandalorian (Chapter 8: Redemption)
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Mrs. America
- Watchmen (It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice)
- Watchmen (This Extraordinary Being)
- Watchmen (A God Walks In to Abar)
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Better Call Saul
- The Boys
- The Crown
- Star Trek: Picard
- Stranger Things
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
- GLOW
- The Mandalorian
- Silicon Valley
- Space Force
- What We Do in the Shadows
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (HALF-HOUR) AND ANIMATION
- The Mandalorian
- Modern Family
- The Ranch
- Schitt’s Creek
- Space Force
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- American Horror Story: 1984
- DEVS
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Hollywood
- Watchmen
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- Lost in Space
- The Mandalorian
- Stranger Things
- Watchmen
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE
- Devs
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Tales From the Loop
- Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan
- Vikings