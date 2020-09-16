In anticipation for television’s biggest night the Awards Daily TV team locks in their final predictions in the comedy categories. Will voters take the last chance to honor Schitt’s Creek and The Good Place or will voters return to past favorite The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel?

Looking back, 2019 was clearly a sign that the Television Academy was moving in a completely different direction unafraid to explore new networks and unexpected comedies. While most of us were expecting a showdown between Veep and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, voters instead defied expectations and embraced the second and final season of Fleabag, a show that was by far the critics and Twitter darling while also seeming to edgy for the average Emmy voter.

Now the question is what direction voters will go in this year. Will they revert back to The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel an impeccable show we know they love? Or will they instead rally behind any number of shows that finally broke out in a major way from Schitt’s Creek to The Good Place or even Insecure?

At Awards Daily, we have long taken pride in the fact that we were the first, and always the most vocal, fans of the little known comedy on Pop TV called Schitt’s Creek. Now, six years later, we’re overjoyed at the fact that it is entering Emmy night as the clear frontrunner. For the first time, we’re unanimous in our predictions that the final season will win comedy series, lead actress, supporting actor and directing. On top of that many of us are even predicting wins for lead actor and writing as well.

But are we putting too much confidence in the love for Schitt’s Creek? As popular as the Rose family has become Emmy voters clearly do not feel any sense of sentimentality towards final season shows. Not even Game of Thrones was able to sweep through last year’s awards. Fleabag aside, a final season comedy hasn’t won since Everybody Loves Raymond in 2005. Can the Rose family and Pop TV make history this Sunday? We certainly think so, and the momentum is in their favor.

But where might we see some surprises? Auteur comedies have proven to be major Emmy contenders, and half of us are predicting Ramy Youssef to follow in the footsteps of Donald Glover. The final season of The Good Place earned six nominations and we could see that love lead to a win for its writing, Ted Danson, or even D’Arcy Carden.

Check out out our complete list of comedy predictions below and make sure to check in throughout the week for our predictions in the drama and limited series categories as well!