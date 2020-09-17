Heading into the penultimate night of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards the ADTV team finalizes their predictions for tonight’s 18 categories celebrating the year’s best work in music, casting, stunt coordination, and short form television.
This has been a long and unprecedented week for the Creative Arts Emmys. For everyone’s safety the television academy cancelled their traditional ceremony in favor of a week long virtual event celebrating the best of television. Last night The Mandalorian and Watchmen swept through the technical awards proving that they truly were two of the most popular shows of last year.
Tonight the Creative Arts will focus on the vast work that musicians and music supervisors put into some of our favorite shows as well as celebrating the year’s best in short form and interactive programming. On top of the winners in categories honoring the work of stunt coordinators and casting directors will also be announced.
The two categories to keep an eye on tonight will be the casting awards for comedy and drama series. Over the past five years casting directors have proven to have the best eye when it comes to predicting the top awards. Even when they went with The Crown it became a hint that Claire Foy was going to surprise in the lead actress race. Are Schitt’s Creek and Succession going to win here or will another show pull ahead?
Maybe the category the Awards Daily TV team is most excited for is Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. For the past two years we have championed Maya Rudolph’s voice work as the Hormone Monstress and the Television Academy is finally catching up. But the category is filled with deserving contenders from Wanda Sykes (Crank Yankers) to Hank Azaria and Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons) and even a surprising nomination for Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian).
Check out the full list of tonight’s nominations below alongside predictions from the Awards Daily TV team. While you’re waiting for tonight’s livestream (which can be viewed here) make sure to check out the full set of winners from night one, night two, and night three.
OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM
- Big Mouth Guide to Life – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Jordan, Ben
- Doctor Who: The Runaway
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM
- Rebuilding Notre Dame – Jalal, Joey, Kevin
- The Messy Truth VR Experience – Jordan, Shadan
- When We Stayed Home – Clarence, Ben
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Forky Asks a Question: What is Love? – Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Jordan, Ben
- Robot Chicken – Jalal
- Steven Universe Future
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
- Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler – Kevin
- Most Dangerous Game – Clarence, Joey
- Reno 911! – Jalal, Jordan
- Star Trek: Short Treks
- The Good Place Presents: The Selection – Ben, Shadan
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
- Mamodou Athie, Jerome
- Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn – Jalal, Joey, Jordan, Ben
- Corey Hawkins, Survive
- Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
- Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game – Clarence, Shadan, Kevin
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
- Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn – Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Jordan, Ben
- Anna Kendrick, Dummy – Kevin
- Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! – Jalal
- Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
- Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- Insecure
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Jordan, Ben
- What We Do In The Shadows
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown – Shadan
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Succession – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Ben
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
- Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
- Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons – Joey
- Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park
- Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth – Jalal, Shadan, Kevin, Ben
- Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers – Jordan
- Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian – Clarence
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING (JURIED AWARD)
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION (JURIED AWARD)
- Archer
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING (JURIED AWARD)
- Create Together
- The Line
OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN (JURIED AWARD)
- TBD
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- Hollywood – Jordan
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria – Jalal, Clarence, Jordan
- Insecure
- Killing Eve
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben
- Stranger Things
- Watchmen
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
- Carnival Row
- Defending Jacob
- Hollywood – Jordan
- Unorthodox – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben
- Why We Hate
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
- The Black Godfather (Letter to My Godfather)
- Euphoria (All For Us) – Jalal, Jordan
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Eat Sh!t, Bob)
- Little Fires Everywhere (Build It Up)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (One Less Angel) – Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin
- This Is Us (Memorized)
- Watchmen (The Way It Used to Be) – Ben
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM
- Ballers
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine – Jalal, Shadan, Kevin
- Henry Danger – Clarence, Jordan
- Shameless – Joey
- Space Force – Ben