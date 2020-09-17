Heading into the penultimate night of this year’s Creative Arts Emmy Awards the ADTV team finalizes their predictions for tonight’s 18 categories celebrating the year’s best work in music, casting, stunt coordination, and short form television.

This has been a long and unprecedented week for the Creative Arts Emmys. For everyone’s safety the television academy cancelled their traditional ceremony in favor of a week long virtual event celebrating the best of television. Last night The Mandalorian and Watchmen swept through the technical awards proving that they truly were two of the most popular shows of last year.

Tonight the Creative Arts will focus on the vast work that musicians and music supervisors put into some of our favorite shows as well as celebrating the year’s best in short form and interactive programming. On top of the winners in categories honoring the work of stunt coordinators and casting directors will also be announced.

The two categories to keep an eye on tonight will be the casting awards for comedy and drama series. Over the past five years casting directors have proven to have the best eye when it comes to predicting the top awards. Even when they went with The Crown it became a hint that Claire Foy was going to surprise in the lead actress race. Are Schitt’s Creek and Succession going to win here or will another show pull ahead?

Maybe the category the Awards Daily TV team is most excited for is Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance. For the past two years we have championed Maya Rudolph’s voice work as the Hormone Monstress and the Television Academy is finally catching up. But the category is filled with deserving contenders from Wanda Sykes (Crank Yankers) to Hank Azaria and Nancy Cartwright (The Simpsons) and even a surprising nomination for Taika Waititi (The Mandalorian).

Check out the full list of tonight’s nominations below alongside predictions from the Awards Daily TV team. While you’re waiting for tonight’s livestream (which can be viewed here) make sure to check out the full set of winners from night one, night two, and night three.

OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

Big Mouth Guide to Life – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Jordan, Ben

Doctor Who: The Runaway

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

Rebuilding Notre Dame – Jalal, Joey, Kevin

The Messy Truth VR Experience – Jordan, Shadan

When We Stayed Home – Clarence, Ben

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

Forky Asks a Question: What is Love? – Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Jordan, Ben

Robot Chicken – Jalal

Steven Universe Future

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler – Kevin

Most Dangerous Game – Clarence, Joey

Reno 911! – Jalal, Jordan

Star Trek: Short Treks

The Good Place Presents: The Selection – Ben, Shadan

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Mamodou Athie, Jerome

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn – Jalal, Joey, Jordan, Ben

Corey Hawkins, Survive

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game – Clarence, Shadan, Kevin

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn – Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Jordan, Ben

Anna Kendrick, Dummy – Kevin

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911! – Jalal

Kaitlin Olson, Flipped

Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Jordan, Ben

What We Do In The Shadows

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies

The Crown – Shadan

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

Ozark

Succession – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Kevin, Jordan, Ben

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons – Joey

Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth – Jalal, Shadan, Kevin, Ben

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers – Jordan

Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian – Clarence

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING (JURIED AWARD)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION (JURIED AWARD)

Archer

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING (JURIED AWARD)

Create Together

The Line

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN (JURIED AWARD)

TBD

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Hollywood – Jordan

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unorthodox

Watchmen – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

Better Call Saul

Euphoria – Jalal, Clarence, Jordan

Insecure

Killing Eve

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben

Stranger Things

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

Carnival Row

Defending Jacob

Hollywood – Jordan

Unorthodox – Jalal, Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin, Ben

Why We Hate

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

The Black Godfather (Letter to My Godfather)

Euphoria (All For Us) – Jalal, Jordan

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Eat Sh!t, Bob)

Little Fires Everywhere (Build It Up)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (One Less Angel) – Clarence, Joey, Shadan, Kevin

This Is Us (Memorized)

Watchmen (The Way It Used to Be) – Ben

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM