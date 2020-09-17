Maya Rudolph wins her first Emmy while Reznor & Ross get one step closer to their EGOT during the fourth night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.
Tonight the Television Academy continued their week long Emmy event with the fourth of five virtual Creative Arts Ceremonies. This time the ceremony was focused on the music composition and music supervision awards as well as awards celebrating the short form categories, the interactive media categories. and the casting awards.
Because of the category layout the night didn’t lead to too many big winners. #FreeRayshawn won both short form acting categories bringing Quibi its first two Emmys and some much needed positive press for the new streaming service. Big Mouth also won its first two Emmys both for derivative interactive program and character voice-over performance. This also marks the first Emmy of Maya Rudolph and one that we at ADTV have been championing all season long!
The two casting awards went to Succession and Schitt’s Creek hinting that both frontrunners are on their way to a successful Sunday night. While the peer group is relatively small they’ve had immense influence over the years with their winners going on to win the top prize of the night and/or a couple of major acting prizes.
Watchmen won another Emmy bringing up its current total to five. It needs to win eight more awards to tie the record set by John Adams. While not impossible it will need to win at least four awards on Saturday and another four on Sunday to tie. Can HBO achieve the impossible again?
Some of the other winners of the night include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Shameless, Hollywood, and Euphoria.
Check out the full list of tonight’s winners below as well as the winners from night one, night two, and night three.
OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM
- Big Mouth Guide to Life
- Doctor Who: The Runaway
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM
- Rebuilding Notre Dame
- The Messy Truth VR Experience
- When We Stayed Home
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Forky Asks a Question: What is Love?
- Robot Chicken
- Steven Universe Future
OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
- Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler
- Most Dangerous Game
- Reno 911!
- Star Trek: Short Treks
- The Good Place Presents: The Selection
OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
- Mamodou Athie, Jerome
- Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
- Corey Hawkins, Survive
- Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
- Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES
- Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn
- Anna Kendrick, Dummy
- Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!
- Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
- Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Dead to Me
- Insecure
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek
- What We Do In The Shadows
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES
- Big Little Lies
- The Crown
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Killing Eve
- Ozark
- Succession
OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE
- Hank Azaria, The Simpsons
- Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons
- Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park
- Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
- Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers
- Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING (JURIED AWARD)
- Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION (JURIED AWARD)
- Archer
- Cosmos: Possible Worlds
- Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal
OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING (JURIED AWARD)
- Create Together
- The Line
OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN (JURIED AWARD)
- Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- Hollywood
- Little Fires Everywhere
- Mrs. America
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Insecure
- Killing Eve
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Stranger Things
- Watchmen
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC
- Carnival Row
- Defending Jacob
- Hollywood
- Unorthodox
- Why We Hate
- Wu-Tang: An American Saga
OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS
- The Black Godfather (Letter to My Godfather)
- Euphoria (All For Us)
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Eat Sh!t, Bob)
- Little Fires Everywhere (Build It Up)
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (One Less Angel)
- This Is Us (Memorized)
- Watchmen (The Way It Used to Be)
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM
- Ballers
- Brooklyn Nine-Nine
- Henry Danger
- Shameless
- Space Force