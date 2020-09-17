Maya Rudolph wins her first Emmy while Reznor & Ross get one step closer to their EGOT during the fourth night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards.

Tonight the Television Academy continued their week long Emmy event with the fourth of five virtual Creative Arts Ceremonies. This time the ceremony was focused on the music composition and music supervision awards as well as awards celebrating the short form categories, the interactive media categories. and the casting awards.

Because of the category layout the night didn’t lead to too many big winners. #FreeRayshawn won both short form acting categories bringing Quibi its first two Emmys and some much needed positive press for the new streaming service. Big Mouth also won its first two Emmys both for derivative interactive program and character voice-over performance. This also marks the first Emmy of Maya Rudolph and one that we at ADTV have been championing all season long!

The two casting awards went to Succession and Schitt’s Creek hinting that both frontrunners are on their way to a successful Sunday night. While the peer group is relatively small they’ve had immense influence over the years with their winners going on to win the top prize of the night and/or a couple of major acting prizes.

Watchmen won another Emmy bringing up its current total to five. It needs to win eight more awards to tie the record set by John Adams. While not impossible it will need to win at least four awards on Saturday and another four on Sunday to tie. Can HBO achieve the impossible again?

Some of the other winners of the night include The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Shameless, Hollywood, and Euphoria.

Check out the full list of tonight’s winners below as well as the winners from night one, night two, and night three.

OUTSTANDING DERIVATIVE INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

Big Mouth Guide to Life

Doctor Who: The Runaway

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL INTERACTIVE PROGRAM

Rebuilding Notre Dame

The Messy Truth VR Experience

When We Stayed Home

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM ANIMATED PROGRAM

Forky Asks a Question: What is Love?

Robot Chicken

Steven Universe Future

OUTSTANDING SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics with Kim Wexler

Most Dangerous Game

Reno 911!

Star Trek: Short Treks

The Good Place Presents: The Selection

OUTSTANDING ACTOR IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Mamodou Athie, Jerome

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn

Corey Hawkins, Survive

Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn

Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game

OUTSTANDING ACTRESS IN A SHORT FORM COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES

Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn

Anna Kendrick, Dummy

Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Kaitlin Olson, Flipped

Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Dead to Me

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

What We Do In The Shadows

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

Ozark

Succession

OUTSTANDING CHARACTER VOICE-OVER PERFORMANCE

Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons

Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth

Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers

Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR SCRIPTED PROGRAMMING (JURIED AWARD)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

OUTSTANDING INDIVIDUAL ACHIEVEMENT IN ANIMATION (JURIED AWARD)

Archer

Cosmos: Possible Worlds

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal

OUTSTANDING INNOVATION IN INTERACTIVE PROGRAMMING (JURIED AWARD)

Create Together

The Line

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN (JURIED AWARD)

Inside Bill’s Brain: Decoding Bill Gates

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

Hollywood

Little Fires Everywhere

Mrs. America

Unorthodox

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING MUSIC SUPERVISION

Better Call Saul

Euphoria

Insecure

Killing Eve

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Stranger Things

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MAIN TITLE THEME MUSIC

Carnival Row

Defending Jacob

Hollywood

Unorthodox

Why We Hate

Wu-Tang: An American Saga

OUTSTANDING ORIGINAL MUSIC AND LYRICS

The Black Godfather (Letter to My Godfather)

Euphoria (All For Us)

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Eat Sh!t, Bob)

Little Fires Everywhere (Build It Up)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (One Less Angel)

This Is Us (Memorized)

Watchmen (The Way It Used to Be)

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A COMEDY OR VARIETY PROGRAM