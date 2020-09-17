In anticipation for television’s biggest night the Awards Daily TV team locks in their final predictions in the top drama categories. Will Succession sweep through the night or will vote splitting lead to some surprising upsets?

All year long the Awards Daily TV team has been looking forward to the race for Outstanding Drama Series. With Game of Thrones out of the way it’s left the field with no frontrunner and the beginning of a new TV era. Succession and Ozark have jumped ahead as the clear frontrunners in almost every category but we also know that actors love The Morning Show and The Crown. Just yesterday The Mandalorian became the most awarded drama of the year (so far) with five craft awards.

At Awards Daily we are unanimous in our prediction that Succession is going to have a wildly successful night on Sunday. All of us are predicting the breakout sophomore season to win drama series and writing while almost all of us are also going out on a limb for Sarah Snook. That’s not all though, as you can see below we believe that Succession is the favorite to win for directing, lead actor, and even supporting actor but we can’t agree on who. In each of those categories we’re split on what episode will win directing or what actor will pull ahead. Will that work against the frontrunner? Just yeasterday however editors proved that they were able to single out the Succession finale showing that there’s enough passion to overcome vote splitting.

Even though we seem to be going in all Succession no one should be counting out Ozark either. The third season of the Netflix drama is immensely popular, tied Succession to become the most nominated drama of the year, and it has a wider spread of branch support. We could easily see the popular drama take home multiple awards from lead actress for Laura Linney, a second supporting actress win for Julia Garner, or Jason Bateman surprising everyone in the lead actor race.

What else should everyone be looking out for?The actors branch clearly loved The Morning Show and we could see any one of them take home the Emmy and even though we aren’t predicting them we certainly shouldn’t count out Jennifer Aniston and Steve Carrell.

Check out our predictions in the main seven drama categories below and let us know who you are rooting for in the comments. Also, make sure to check out our comedy predictions from yesterday.