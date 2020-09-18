The staff and readers of Awards Daily TV have spoken and Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek was the clear favorite, sweeping all five awards for which it was nominated. While we won’t release full vote totals, I will tell you that it wasn’t even close in the Comedy races. Creek ran away with each and every category, including the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series win for Annie Murphy. This marks the first time in the history of the Cooler Awards that a series swept

Will this foreshadow Sunday’s 72nd Annual Emmy Awards? We will see…

On the drama front, readers love HBO’s Succession, awarding it four trophies including a tie for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series between Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Sarah Snook was unable to overcome a swell of support for The Crown‘s Helena Bonham Carter. And, surprisingly, Jeremy Strong nearly doubled co-star Brian Cox’s votes to win Actor in a Drama Series.

Less surprising was Watchmen‘s dominance in the Limited Series races. Fans of Awards Daily TV have always supported the acclaimed series, and they’re following through with their votes. Watchmen received four awards for Series, Lead Actress, Supporting Actress (in a tie with Unbelievable‘s Toni Collette), and Supporting Actor.

Here are the full list of winners for the 5th Annual Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards. Be sure to follow us on Sunday night when the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are announced!

And the winners are…

Outstanding Drama Series

Succession

Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Laura Linney, Ozark

Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

(tie)

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Comedy Series

Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Outstanding Limited Series

Watchmen

Outstanding TV Movie

Bad Education

Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie

Regina King, Watchmen

Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie

(tie)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen