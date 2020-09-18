The staff and readers of Awards Daily TV have spoken and Pop TV’s Schitt’s Creek was the clear favorite, sweeping all five awards for which it was nominated. While we won’t release full vote totals, I will tell you that it wasn’t even close in the Comedy races. Creek ran away with each and every category, including the Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series win for Annie Murphy. This marks the first time in the history of the Cooler Awards that a series swept
Will this foreshadow Sunday’s 72nd Annual Emmy Awards? We will see…
On the drama front, readers love HBO’s Succession, awarding it four trophies including a tie for Supporting Actor in a Drama Series between Kieran Culkin and Matthew Macfadyen. Sarah Snook was unable to overcome a swell of support for The Crown‘s Helena Bonham Carter. And, surprisingly, Jeremy Strong nearly doubled co-star Brian Cox’s votes to win Actor in a Drama Series.
Less surprising was Watchmen‘s dominance in the Limited Series races. Fans of Awards Daily TV have always supported the acclaimed series, and they’re following through with their votes. Watchmen received four awards for Series, Lead Actress, Supporting Actress (in a tie with Unbelievable‘s Toni Collette), and Supporting Actor.
Here are the full list of winners for the 5th Annual Awards Daily TV Cooler Awards. Be sure to follow us on Sunday night when the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are announced!
And the winners are…
Outstanding Drama Series
Succession
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series
Laura Linney, Ozark
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series
Jeremy Strong, Succession
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
(tie)
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Comedy Series
Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Outstanding Limited Series
Watchmen
Outstanding TV Movie
Bad Education
Outstanding Lead Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie
Regina King, Watchmen
Outstanding Lead Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Outstanding Supporting Actress in Limited Series/TV Movie
(tie)
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Outstanding Supporting Actor in Limited Series/TV Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen