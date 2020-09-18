In anticipation for television’s biggest night the Awards Daily TV team locks in their final predictions in the limited series categories. Will HBO’s Watchmen sweep through the evening to become one of the most accoladed limited series in recent memory?

With 26 nominations Watchmen is one of the most nominated limited series of the past ten years and we at Awards Daily think that will lead to a big night for the genre bending graphic novel adaptation. We’re unanimously convinced (as is every other pundit) that it will take home the top prize as well as the Emmy for writing. In addition to that most of us are anticipating a win for Regina King and Jean Smart in the two actress races. We’re conflicted in the directing and supporting actor races, with so many options does the show risk vote splitting?

It should also be pointed out that this is an odd year. We at Awards Daily TV have never been unanimous in our predictions for the three top series races like we are with Watchmen, Succession, and Schitt’s Creek. Are we too comfortable in our predictions?

It’s increasingly rare to see one show sweep through the evening and there are a lot of other shows that have the potential to surprise. If Watchmen does split the vote in the directing race we could see the peer group rally behind Lynn Shelton who tragically passed away earlier this year after an eclectic and respected career in television. Then there are the performances that none of us are predicting but that we know have passionate support like Paul Mescal (Normal People) and Shira Haas (Unorthodox). Are these breakout actors the apple in a bag of oranges? Then there’s Toni Collette, one of our greatest working actors who audiences are excited to see win another major award.

Check out our final predictions in the limited series, variety talk, and reality competition categories below and catch-up on our comedy and drama predictions before the winners are announced this Sunday, September 20th.