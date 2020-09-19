Throughout the fifth night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys the Television Academy announced their final winners across thirty categories. The Mandalorian and Watchmen continued to rack up awards while Eddie Murphy won the first Emmy of his career.
The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards came to a close tonight handing out the final 30 categories of the year. While tonight’s ceremony went almost as expected (with the same montages we’ve watched on repeat) there were plenty of exciting moments. Eddie Murphy won the first Emmy of his career 35+ years after his first nomination for Saturday Night Live. Maya Rudolph won her second Emmy of the year (and her career).
Other notable moments of the night included Bad Education winning Outstanding TV Movie – the first true TV movie to win the category in many years. Insecure won its much-deserved first Emmy coming off of its best season yet. On his fourth nomination Mahershala Ali has finally won an Emmy which came for producing We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest.
Watchmen won two more Emmys tonight bringing its current total up to seven. The groundbreaking limited series is already having an incredible year, and it will be interesting to see how well it does tomorrow. Watchmen is on its way to winning a handful of more Emmys, but just how many more is anyone’s guess.
The Mandalorian won two more awards bringing its total up to seven as well. This has been a wildly successful show for the Star Wars spinoff and Disney+, especially since six months ago hardly anyone thought it would be a major Emmy contender. It’s only up for one more award tomorrow, the biggest award of the night. No drama in the modern era has won without a writing, directing, or main acting nominee, but are we in a new era where the craft and technical peer groups have more influence than ever before?
With Cherry Jones winning the third Emmy of her career it also means that Succession won its very first acting Emmy as well. So far the Emmy frontrunner has taken home three awards this season putting it in a good position for tomorrow night. However it did lose the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series to The Mandalorian – an award many of us thought it was a shoe-in for. Is that a sign of strength for The Mandalorian or just proof that Ludwig Göransson is one of the hottest composers working today. With his Emmy win today it means he is just a Tony short of completing his EGOT in a wildly short amount of time.
Schitt’s Creek won its second Emmy ever tonight, this time for contemporary costumes. The final season is still on track to enter tomorrow’s ceremony as the comedy frontrunner but The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is as popular as ever winning two more awards tonight. Are we underestimating the period comedy?
RuPaul’s Drag Race brought home two more awards tonight bringing its total up to six. 2020 is already the most successful year for RuPaul’s Drag Race to date and it still has the chance to win one more tomorrow night. Saturday Night Live won three more awards tonight bringing up its total to six as well, including both guest acting categories for Eddie Murphy and Maya Rudolph.
What did you think of tonight’s winners and the five-night virtual ceremony as a whole? Check out tonight’s full list of winners below and let us know in the comments what your predictions are heading into tomorrow’s main event!
OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM
- Big Mouth
- Bob’s Burgers
- BoJack Horseman
- Rick and Morty
- The Simpsons
OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM
- Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance
- Star Wars Resistance
- We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest
OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL
- Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise
- Before Alexa – Amazon
- Bounce – Apple AirPods
- Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA)
- The Look – P&G
OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES
- American Masters
- Hillary
- McMillion$
- The Last Dance
- Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness
EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING
- Chasing the Moon (American Experience)
- Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Acts
- One Child Nation
- The Cave
OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE
- American Son
- Bad Education
- Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM
- Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
- Cheer
- Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up
- RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
- We’re Here
OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
- Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
- Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah
OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL
- Mrs. America
- Normal People
- Unbelievable
- Unorthodox
- Watchmen
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING
- Save X Fenty Show
- So You Think You Can Dance (Al Blackstone)
- So You Think You Can Dance (Travis Wall)
- The Oscars
- World of Dance
OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Mindhunter
- Ozark (Boss Fight)
- Ozark (Civil Union)
- Tales From the Loop
- The Crown
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES
- Black-ish
- Euphoria
- Grace and Frankie
- Killing Eve
- The Politician
- Schitt’s Creek
- Unorthodox
OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)
- Big Little Lies
- Euphoria
- The Handmaid’s Tale
- Ozark – Ben
- The Politician
- Schitt’s Creek
OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- 62nd Grammy Awards
- 73rd Annual Tony Awards
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All In the Family” and “Good Times”
- Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
- Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
- Dev Patel, Modern Love
- Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
- Fred Willard, Modern Family
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES
- Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Bette Midler, The Politician
- Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
- Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
- Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Jason Bateman, The Outsider
- Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
- James Cromwell, Succession
- Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
- Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
- Martin Short, The Morning Show
OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES
- Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
- Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black
- Cherry Jones, Succession
- Phylicia Rashad, This is Us
- Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder
- Harriet Walter, Succession
OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM
- Making It (Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman)
- Nailed It! (Nicole Byer)
- Queer Eye
- RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul)
- Shark Tank
- Top Chef (Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio)
OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM
- Mr. Robot
- Stranger Things
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES
- America’s Got Talent
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Saturday Night Live
- So You Think You Can Dance
- The Voice
OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN
- Abstract: The Art of Design
- Carnival Row
- Godfather of Harlem
- The Morning Show
- The Politician
- Watchmen
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)
- The Crown
- Euphoria
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Succession
OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING
- The Crown
- Hollywood
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Pose
- Star Trek: Picard
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)
- The Crown
- Hollywood
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Watchmen
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Insecure
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending)
- Schitt’s Creek (Start Spreading the News)
- What We Do in The Shadows
OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL
- American Horror Story: 1984
- Catherine The Great
- Devs
- El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
- Watchmen
OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)
- Better Call Saul
- The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
- Ozark
- Star Trek: Picard
- Stranger Things
- Westworld
OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE
- The Blacklist
- The Mandalorian
- The Rookie
- W.A.T.
- Stranger Things
OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL
- Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
- Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
- John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch
- Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
- Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby