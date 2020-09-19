Throughout the fifth night of the 2020 Creative Arts Emmys the Television Academy announced their final winners across thirty categories. The Mandalorian and Watchmen continued to rack up awards while Eddie Murphy won the first Emmy of his career.

The 2020 Creative Arts Emmy Awards came to a close tonight handing out the final 30 categories of the year. While tonight’s ceremony went almost as expected (with the same montages we’ve watched on repeat) there were plenty of exciting moments. Eddie Murphy won the first Emmy of his career 35+ years after his first nomination for Saturday Night Live. Maya Rudolph won her second Emmy of the year (and her career).

Other notable moments of the night included Bad Education winning Outstanding TV Movie – the first true TV movie to win the category in many years. Insecure won its much-deserved first Emmy coming off of its best season yet. On his fourth nomination Mahershala Ali has finally won an Emmy which came for producing We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest.

Watchmen won two more Emmys tonight bringing its current total up to seven. The groundbreaking limited series is already having an incredible year, and it will be interesting to see how well it does tomorrow. Watchmen is on its way to winning a handful of more Emmys, but just how many more is anyone’s guess.

The Mandalorian won two more awards bringing its total up to seven as well. This has been a wildly successful show for the Star Wars spinoff and Disney+, especially since six months ago hardly anyone thought it would be a major Emmy contender. It’s only up for one more award tomorrow, the biggest award of the night. No drama in the modern era has won without a writing, directing, or main acting nominee, but are we in a new era where the craft and technical peer groups have more influence than ever before?

With Cherry Jones winning the third Emmy of her career it also means that Succession won its very first acting Emmy as well. So far the Emmy frontrunner has taken home three awards this season putting it in a good position for tomorrow night. However it did lose the Emmy for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series to The Mandalorian – an award many of us thought it was a shoe-in for. Is that a sign of strength for The Mandalorian or just proof that Ludwig Göransson is one of the hottest composers working today. With his Emmy win today it means he is just a Tony short of completing his EGOT in a wildly short amount of time.

Schitt’s Creek won its second Emmy ever tonight, this time for contemporary costumes. The final season is still on track to enter tomorrow’s ceremony as the comedy frontrunner but The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is as popular as ever winning two more awards tonight. Are we underestimating the period comedy?

RuPaul’s Drag Race brought home two more awards tonight bringing its total up to six. 2020 is already the most successful year for RuPaul’s Drag Race to date and it still has the chance to win one more tomorrow night. Saturday Night Live won three more awards tonight bringing up its total to six as well, including both guest acting categories for Eddie Murphy and Maya Rudolph.

What did you think of tonight’s winners and the five-night virtual ceremony as a whole? Check out tonight’s full list of winners below and let us know in the comments what your predictions are heading into tomorrow’s main event!

OUTSTANDING ANIMATED PROGRAM

Big Mouth

Bob’s Burgers

BoJack Horseman

Rick and Morty

The Simpsons

OUTSTANDING CHILDREN’S PROGRAM

Jim Henson’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance

Star Wars Resistance

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

OUTSTANDING COMMERCIAL

Back-to-School Essentials – Sandy Hook Promise

Before Alexa – Amazon

Bounce – Apple AirPods

Groundhog Day – Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA)

The Look – P&G

OUTSTANDING DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES

American Masters

Hillary

McMillion$

The Last Dance

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness

EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING

Chasing the Moon (American Experience)

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Acts

One Child Nation

The Cave

OUTSTANDING TELEVISION MOVIE

American Son

Bad Education

Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings: These Old Bones

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

OUTSTANDING UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night

Cheer

Kevin Hart: Don’t F**k This Up

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked

We’re Here

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

John Mulaney & The Sack Lunch Bunch

Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

OUTSTANDING CASTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR SPECIAL

Mrs. America

Normal People

Unbelievable

Unorthodox

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY FOR VARIETY OR REALITY PROGRAMMING

Save X Fenty Show

So You Think You Can Dance (Al Blackstone)

So You Think You Can Dance (Travis Wall)

The Oscars

World of Dance

OUTSTANDING CINEMATOGRAPHY FOR A SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Mindhunter

Ozark (Boss Fight)

Ozark (Civil Union)

Tales From the Loop

The Crown

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Westworld

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY COSTUMES

Black-ish

Euphoria

Grace and Frankie

Killing Eve

The Politician

Schitt’s Creek

Unorthodox

OUTSTANDING CONTEMPORARY MAKEUP (NON-PROSTHETIC)

Big Little Lies

Euphoria

The Handmaid’s Tale

Ozark – Ben

The Politician

Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

62 nd Grammy Awards

Grammy Awards 73 rd Annual Tony Awards

Annual Tony Awards Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Live in Front of a Studio Audience: “All In the Family” and “Good Times”

Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror

Martin Short, The Morning Show

OUTSTANDING GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Laverne Cox, Orange is the New Black

Cherry Jones, Succession

Phylicia Rashad, This is Us

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away with Murder

Harriet Walter, Succession

OUTSTANDING HOST FOR A REALITY OR COMPETITION PROGRAM

Making It (Amy Poehler & Nick Offerman)

Nailed It! (Nicole Byer)

Queer Eye

RuPaul’s Drag Race (RuPaul)

Shark Tank

Top Chef (Padma Lakshmi & Tom Colicchio)

OUTSTANDING INTERACTIVE EXTENSION OF A LINEAR PROGRAM

Mr. Robot

Stranger Things

Westworld

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN/LIGHTING DIRECTION FOR A VARIETY SERIES

America’s Got Talent

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Saturday Night Live

So You Think You Can Dance

The Voice

OUTSTANDING MAIN TITLE DESIGN

Abstract: The Art of Design

Carnival Row

Godfather of Harlem

The Morning Show

The Politician

Watchmen

Westworld

OUTSTANDING MUSIC COMPOSITION FOR A SERIES (ORIGINAL DRAMATIC SCORE)

The Crown

Euphoria

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Succession

OUTSTANDING PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIRSTYLING

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Pose

Star Trek: Picard

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION DESIGN FOR A NARRATIVE PERIOD OR FANTASY PROGRAM (ONE HOUR OR MORE)

The Crown

Hollywood

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Watchmen

Westworld

OUTSTANDING SINGLE-CAMERA PICTURE EDITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Insecure

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek (Happy Ending)

Schitt’s Creek (Start Spreading the News)

What We Do in The Shadows

OUTSTANDING SOUND EDITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR SPECIAL

American Horror Story: 1984

Catherine The Great

Devs

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

Watchmen

OUTSTANDING SOUND MIXING FOR A COMEDY OR DRAMA SERIES (ONE HOUR)

Better Call Saul

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Ozark

Star Trek: Picard

Stranger Things

Westworld

OUTSTANDING STUNT COORDINATION FOR A DRAMA SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

The Blacklist

The Mandalorian

The Rookie

W.A.T.

Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL