It’s time for the 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards! Keep refreshing throughout the evening for up-to-date results.

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards are announcing live tonight on ABC. This is, of course, one of the most unusual ceremonies we’ve even seen thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic. Executive Producers Reginald Hudlin and Ian Stewart as well as host Jimmy Kimmel have designed a ceremony – anchored from the Los Angeles Staples Center – that will honor social distance hopefully without feeling like a standard Zoom call. This week’s Creative Arts awards used pre-recorded acceptance speeches to good effect, but that won’t necessarily work for bigger, marquee-name personalities. Early reports indicate there are over 130 live feeds across the world positioned close to winners, so hopefully we’ve got some live reactions coming our way.

In other words, to borrow from Big Brother‘s Julie Chen, “Expect the unexpected.”

So, here are the nominees and winners for tonight’s ceremony. Please keep refreshing through the night for the winners and make sure you’re following Awards Daily TV and Team AD TV for our running commentary on the winners and show.

Plus, Team AD TV will record a podcast on Monday night with their full reactions.

72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Award Winners

Winners in BOLD

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

OUTSTANDING COMPETITION PROGRAM

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul (AMC)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Killing Eve (BBC America)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Ozark (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Succession (HBO)

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

Late Night With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Great, “The Great” (Pilot), Matt Shakman

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “Marvelous Radio,” Daniel Palladino

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage,” Amy Sherman-Palladino

Modern Family, “Finale Part II,” Gail Mancuso

Ramy, “Miakhalifa.mov,” Ramy Youssef

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending,” Andrew Cividino and Daniel Levy

Will & Grace, “We Love Lucy,” James Burrows

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown, “Aberfan,” Benjamin Caron

The Crown, “Cri de Coeur,” Jessica Hobbs

Homeland, “Prisoners of War,” Leslie Linka Glatter

The Morning Show, “The Interview,” Mimi Leder

Ozark, “Fire Pink,” Alik Sakharov

Ozark, “Su Casa Es Mi Casa,” Ben Semanoff

Succession, “Hunting,” Andrij Parekh

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears,” Mark Mylod

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way,” Lynn Shelton

Normal People, Episode 5, Lenny Abrahamson

Unorthodox, “Prisoners of War,” Maria Schrader

Watchmen, “It’s Summer and We’re Running Out of Ice,” Nicole Kassell

Watchmen, “Little Fear of Lightning,” Steph Green

Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being,” Stephen Williams

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish (ABC)

Don Cheadle, Black Monday (Showtime)

Ted Danson, The Good Place (NBC)

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Ramy Youssef, Ramy (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me (Netflix)

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Issa Rae, Insecure (HBO)

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish (ABC)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman, Ozark (Netflix)

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us (NBC)

Steve Carell, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Brian Cox, Succession (HBO)

Billy Porter, Pose (FX)

Jeremy Strong, Succession (HBO)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Olivia Colman, The Crown (Netflix)

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Laura Linney, Ozark (Netflix)

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Zendaya, Euphoria (HBO)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen (HBO)

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education (HBO)

Paul Mescal, Normal People (Hulu)

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood (Netflix)

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True (HBO)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America (Hulu)

Kaitlyn Dever, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Shira Haas, Unorthodox (Netflix)

Regina King, Watchmen (HBO)

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Mahershala Ali, Ramy (Hulu)

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine (Hulu)

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place (NBC)

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

D’Arcy Cardin, The Good Place (NBC)

Betty Gilpin, GLOW (Netflix)

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live (NBC)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Nicholas Braun, Succession (HBO)

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Kieran Culkin, Succession (HBO)

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show (Apple TV+)

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul (AMC)

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession (HBO)

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld (HBO)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown (Netflix)

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Julia Garner, Ozark (Netflix)

Thandie Newton, Westworld (HBO)

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve (BBC America)

Sarah Snook, Succession (HBO)

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies (HBO)

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen (HBO)

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen (HBO)

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend (Netflix)

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen (HBO)

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood (Netflix)

Jim Parsons, Hollywood (Netflix)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America (Hulu)

Toni Collette, Unbelievable (Netflix)

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America (Hulu)

Jean Smart, Watchmen (HBO)

Holland Taylor, Hollywood (Netflix)

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America (Hulu)

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Good Place, “Whenever You’re Ready,” Michael Schur

The Great, “The Great” (Pilot), Tony McNamara

Schitt’s Creek, “Happy Ending,” Daniel Levy

Schitt’s Creek, “The Presidential Suite,” David West Read

What We Do in the Shadows, “Collaboration,” Sam Johnson and Chris Marcil

What We Do in the Shadows, “Ghosts,” Paul Simms

What We Do in the Shadows, “On the Run,” Stefani Robinson

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

Better Call Saul, “Bad Choice Road,” Thomas Schnauz

Better Call Saul, “Bagman,” Gordon Smith

The Crown, “Aberfan,” Peter Morgan

The Crown, “Cri de Coeur,” Jessica Hobbs

Ozark, “All In,” Chris Mundy

Ozark, “Boss Fight,” John Shiban

Ozark, “Fire Pink,” Miki Johnson

Succession, “This Is Not for Tears,” Jesse Armstrong

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL