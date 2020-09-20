Chloe Zhao’s Nomadland took home the 2020 People’s Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival as announced earlier today. The film, starring Frances McDormand, tells the story of a woman who gives up modern society to wander the American West with a group of fellow nomads. Regina King’s One Night In Miami… was the runner-up selection.

Here are the recently announced festival winners:

People’s Choice: Nomadland First Runner Up: One Night in Miami… Second Runner Up: Beans

People’s Choice Documentary: Inconvenient Indian

Midnight Madness: Shadow in the Cloud

Changemaker Award: Black Bodies

Amplify Voices Award for Best Canadian Feature Film:​ ​Inconvenient Indian

Special Mention:​ ​Fauna

Amplify Voices Award: ​The Disciple

Amplify Voices Award:​ ​Night of the Kings

Special Mention: ​Downstream to Kinshasa

Previously announced award recipients for the festival include Kate Winslet and Sir Anthony Hopkins (TIFF Tribute Actor Awards), Chloe Zhao (TIFF Ebert Director Award for Nomadland), Mira Nair (Jeff SkollAward in Impact Media), Terence Blanchard (TIFF ​Variety​ Artisan Award), and Tracey Deer (TIFF Emerging Talent Award for Beans).