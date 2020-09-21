Awards Daily is proud to offer an exclusive clip of the upcoming documentary Kiss the Ground. This important film offers a groundbreaking (pun intended) solution to the climate change problem: regenerating the world’s soils. Directed by Josh Tickell and Rebecca Tickell, Kiss the Ground poses that by performing soil regeneration, we can stabilize Earth’s climate, restore lost ecosystems, and create abundant food supplies. Stars Jason Mraz, Ian Somerhalder, Gisele Bündchen, Patricia Arquette, and David Arquette are featured in the film sharing their perspective on this critically important subject. It is also narrated by Woody Harrelson.

“We were inspired to make this movie because films have the power to change the world. Kiss the Ground is about healing our bodies and the planet. And never have we needed to heal more than now,” said directors Josh Tickell and Rebecca Tickell.

This clip highlights singer Jason Mraz talking about tree diversification. His song “A Man Who Planted Trees” is also featured in the film.

Kiss the Ground drops on Netflix Tuesday, September 22.