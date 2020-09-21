This week, the full staff of Awards Daily TV gathers around the virtual water cooler to rehash last night’s historic 2020 Emmy ceremony.

We are almost ready to put the crazy 2020 Emmy season behind us. Canceled parties and FYC events plus delays in voting made the season feel even longer than it normally does. But before we say goodbye to the 2020 Emmy season, the full team of AD TV staffers regroups to say goodbye! We talk about what we loved, what we loathed, and what surprised us about the 2020 Emmy ceremony. Did Jimmy Kimmel and his team respond well to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic? How excited were we about the historic Schitt’s Creek comedy sweep? What were some of our favorite wins? Find out this and more as all of Team AD TV joins the Water Cooler!

We wrap with each member of Team AD TV putting the final nail in the 2020 Emmy ceremony’s coffin with the AD TV Emmy Time Capsule. Each AD TV team member tosses in a prediction for the 2021 Emmy season. It’s always fun to see how wrong we really can be.

