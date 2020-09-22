Netflix and legendary animator Glen Keane (Dear Basketball) present a new Over the Moon trailer. It was charmingly unveiled officially at 9:29pm in Shanghai as the moon set over the Chinese village featured in the film.

Over the Moon tells the story of a brilliant young girl, Fei Fei (Cathy Ang), who builds a rocket ship to fly to the moon so that she can prove the existence of the legendary Moon Goddess Chang’e (Phillipa Soo). The trailer offers our first look at the fantastically rendered world of the moon and Chang’e’s realm.

Take a look at the new trailer below. Over the Moon drops on Netflix on October 23.