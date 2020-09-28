This week, fellow AD TV writer Jordan joins the Water Cooler Gang to cover what we’re most looking forward to in the 2020 Fall TV season.

We’ve put the 2020 Emmy season behind us. It’s finally time to look forward to something! So, this week, we are revealing our most anticipated 2020 Fall TV series. To help us comb through the season, we’ve invited AD TV’s Jordan Walker to join us and give us his perspective on the Fall TV season. What shows are among our top three of the season? What are you most looking forward to? Sound off in the comments below!

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

