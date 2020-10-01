Awards Daily is proud to present an exclusive clip of the new Samuel Goldwyn Films production Eternal Beauty, starring Sally Hawkins and David Thewlis. When Jane (Sally Hawkins) is dumped at the altar she has a breakdown and spirals into a chaotic world, where love (both real and imagined) and family relationships collide with both touching and humorous consequences. The film also stars Alice Lowe, Billie Piper and Penelope Wilton and is directed by Craig Roberts.

Eternal Beauty premieres on VOD October 2, 2020.