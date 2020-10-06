October 6, 2020, MONTCLAIR, NJ – The Montclair Film Festival today announced a special Roundtable Conversation with the artists and performers behind the new breakthrough animated feature OVER THE MOON. The Conversation joins a robust slate of previously announced conversations with Aaron Sorkin, Sienna Miller, Kingsley Ben-Adir, and Lee Isaac Chung in the festival’s Storyteller Series, presented by Audible.

Launching October 17 and available throughout the 2020 Montclair Film Festival, this special conversation will feature director Glen Keane, stars Cathy Ang and Phillipa Soo, and producers Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou as they take audiences behind the scenes of the new animated feature, which debuts on Netflix on October 23.

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, OVER THE MOON is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination. The film stars Cathy Ang (Fei Fei), Phillipa Soo (Chang’e), Robert G. Chiu (Chin), Ken Jeong (Gobi), John Cho (Dad), Ruthie Ann Miles (Mom), Margaret Cho (Auntie Ling), Kimiko Glenn (Auntie Mei), Artt Butler (Uncle), Conrad Ricarmora (Hou-yi) and Sandra Oh (Mrs. Zhong).

“OVER THE MOON is a profoundly beautiful film for the whole family and we are so proud to welcome the creators of this new family classic to the Montclair Film Festival,” said Montclair Film Executive Director Tom Hall. “We hope film lovers young and old whose imaginations are sparked by this special story will join us to learn more about how the film was created.”

All programs in the festival’s Storyteller Series, presented by Audible, can be accessed on the Montclair Film Festival’s Virtual Cinema platform, powered by Eventive. Tickets begin at $10 for Montclair Film members, $12 for the general public. To become a member or purchase tickets, please visit montclairfilm.org.