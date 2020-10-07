Andy Rydzewski is the director of photography for Hulu’s Pen15. Here, he sat down with AD TV staff member Kevin Dillon to discuss his work on season two of the acclaimed series. One of the most fascinating parts about the conversation centers around giving the characters more texture as they continue to grow up and explore their development. Rydzewski worked hand in hand with director Sam Zvibleman, who directed every episode of season two, and leads Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle to expand the photography for season two, including specific color blocking in different chapters of the season. Rydzewski also cites references to Kubrick’s The Shining (with Maura) and the way Bong Joon-Ho shapes intimacy in his films. Have a listen to our fascinating conversation and watch Hulu’s Pen15!

