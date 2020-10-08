Awards Daily is excited to offer a sneak peek of “A Conversation With…” featuring One Night In Miami… star Leslie Odom Jr. In the Regina King-directed film, Odom plays singer and civil rights activist Sam Cooke. The film details a single night in Miami where Cooke celebrates the surprise title win of Cassius Clay (Eli Goree) with Malcolm X (Kingsley Ben-Adir) and Jim Brown (Aldis Hodge).

Moderated by playwright Matthew Lopez (The Inheritance), this conversation focuses on Odom’s great working relationship with director King through the film. The full conversation will be available starting tomorrow, October 9, and tickets are available through HamptonsFilm.

Other “A Conversation With…” offerings include Kate Winslet and Steven Yeun.