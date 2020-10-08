David Fincher’s Mank finally gets a teaser – and it is one of the most beautiful things I’ve ever seen. Here is the trailer and screenshots. Into the fairly horrific atmosphere of what’s left of film criticism comes the story of Mank, the co-writer of Citizen Kane who had one shot at making something of his life. I know how Citizen Kane was greeted. How Mank will be greeted should be interesting. Taking a ride back to the early days of Hollywood into a story that those who know it care a lot about it, but those who don’t — how do they measure their interest? Well, maybe it will send a few into the arms of Citizen Kane to find out why that film has sustained itself these many decades later.

The film won’t be seen on Netflix or in theaters until December 4. Mercifully after the election.

My mouth waters just looking at it.