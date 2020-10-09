October 9, 2020, MONTCLAIR, NJ – Montclair Film today announced the full cast for Stephen Colbert’s LOST PILOT PROJECT: SOMETIMES LIVE reading event, premiering online for one night only, Sunday, October 25, at 7:30 PM, as part of the festival’s Storyteller Series, presented by Audible.

The all-star cast joining Stephen Colbert for this reading are Scott Adsit, Dana Carvey, Sheryl Crow, Ariel Dumas, Jackie Hoffman, Keegan-Michael Key, Suzy Nakamura, Bob Odenkirk, Robert Smigel, Dino Stamatopolous, and Mike Stoyanov.

In 1998, in between creating STRANGERS WITH CANDY and working as a correspondent on THE DAILY SHOW, Stephen Colbert co-wrote a pilot for ABC called SOMETIMES LIVE, an hour-long comedy set behind the scenes at a fictional variety show. It never saw the light of day, and maybe should have stayed that way, but after 22 years of sitting in a drawer, Stephen and some very special guests will perform the script for one night only because anything goes in 2020!

This special event will close the 2020 Montclair Film Festival, and all proceeds will benefit the film and education programs of Montclair Film, a year-round film and arts non-profit. Tickets begin at $10 for Montclair Film members, $12 for the general public. To become a member or purchase tickets, please visit montclairfilm.org.

“We are incredibly grateful to Stephen Colbert and this brilliant cast for their generosity in creating a very special event in support of our organization,” said Montclair Film Executive Director Tom Hall. “We look forward to sharing this hilarious performance with the world and are delighted we could host such a wonderful program as the closing event of the 2020 Montclair Film Festival.”

ABOUT MONTCLAIR FILM

Montclair Film, a non-profit, tax-exempt 501(c)(3) organization connects filmmakers from around the region and world with audiences by presenting films and year-round programs that engage, educate, and entertain through the power of visual storytelling. The ninth annual Montclair Film Festival, presented by Investors Bank, will take place from October 16-25, 2020. The Storyteller Series is presented by Audible. We are grateful for generous support from Craig Newmark Philanthropies; the County of Essex Department of Parks, Recreation & Cultural Affairs; and Hackensack Meridian Health, Mountainside Medical Center. Additional support is provided by Chubb; Coldwell Banker Realty; William H. Connolly & Co.; Hiker; Horizon Foundation for New Jersey; The Nature Conservancy; and RBC Wealth Management, as well as from Ashenfelter, Trembulak, McDonough, Golia & Trevenen, LLP; The Bravitas Group; Genova Burns; Kore Private Wealth; Partners for Health Foundation; and Rao’s Homemade. All programs are made possible with funds from the New Jersey Department of State, Division of Travel and Tourism, as well as the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, among many others. Montclair Film provides unique and meaningful ways to engage with diverse, creative, and sophisticated audiences and seeks sponsors for its signature spring film festival and other year-round programs that attract more than 46,000 annual attendees and generate more than 750 million media impressions yearly. For information about Montclair Film, visit www.MontclairFilm.org.