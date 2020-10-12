The Water Cooler Gang revisits last year’s debacle Cats thanks to a recent event Megan attended. Plus, we discuss the VP debate and Bly Manor.

This week, we’re playing catch up with one of the most infamous films of 2019 – Universal’s Cats. Directed by Oscar-winner Tom Hooper, Cats is the notorious film adaptation of Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber’s long-running musical. So, why do we revisit it this week? Tune in to find out!

But first, Joey and Clarence discuss the newest entry in The Haunting anthology series from Mike Flanagan – The Haunting of Bly Manor. So, how does it compare to the great The Haunting of Hill House? Are comparisons even warranted?

And, yes, we’re talking about this week’s Vice Presidential debate between current VP Mike Pence and VP candidate Kamala Harris. Was this a better example of a debate? How did the moderator do? Is a debate format even warranted in the modern era of politics? Join us and be a fly on our heads as we discuss the latest political turn of events.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

