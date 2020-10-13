That’s at least what the narration reads anyway.

But history tells a different story, and The Crown Season 4 spends a great deal of its 10-episode running time exploring the courtship, marriage, and emotional devastation of the Prince Charles and Princess Diana relationship.

But that’s not all prominently featured in Season 4. Gillian Anderson puts a very large stake in the ground for next year’s Supporting Actress Emmy award with her excellent turn as Margaret Thatcher. Or as Joey Moser puts it, “Meryl who?”

The Crown Season 4 drops November 15 on Netflix.

Here’s a teaser trailer to whet your appetite / fill you with dread.