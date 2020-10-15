Awards Daily is proud to offer a sneak peek at the upcoming Swedish film Ghabe. Written and directed by Markus Castro, the film follows a Syrian refugee who falls in love in a lush Swedish forest. In this clip, leads Monir (played by Adel Darwish) and Moa (played by Nathalie Williamsdotter) sneak away to enjoy a peaceful day together in the forest. The clip highlights the gorgeous, award-winning cinematography featured within the film.

Ghabe drops in theaters and digitally on October 20.

GHABE

Release Date: October 20, 2020 (Digital and VOD)

Written/ Directed By: Markus Castro

Produced By : Jenny Johansson, Andrew Thompson

Starring: Adel Darwish (Monir), Nathalie Williamsdotter (Moa), Ahmad Fadel (Farid)

Distributor: GVN Releasing, Distribution Solutions

Production Company: Castro Film

Genre: Romantic Drama

Rating: N/A

Language: Swedish, Arabic and English with English subtitles

Runtime: 102 Minutes

SYNOPSIS:

The award-winning independent feature film GHABE (“forest”) follows a Syrian refugee during the summer of the 2015 migration, as he falls in love with a majestic forest in Sweden and a mysterious local woman living on its border. As their affection grows, they each must come to terms with a latent racism their relationship unearths.

AWARDS: