Awards Daily is proud to offer a sneak peek at the upcoming Swedish film Ghabe. Written and directed by Markus Castro, the film follows a Syrian refugee who falls in love in a lush Swedish forest. In this clip, leads Monir (played by Adel Darwish) and Moa (played by Nathalie Williamsdotter) sneak away to enjoy a peaceful day together in the forest. The clip highlights the gorgeous, award-winning cinematography featured within the film.
Ghabe drops in theaters and digitally on October 20.
GHABE
Release Date: October 20, 2020 (Digital and VOD)
Written/ Directed By: Markus Castro
Produced By: Jenny Johansson, Andrew Thompson
Starring: Adel Darwish (Monir), Nathalie Williamsdotter (Moa), Ahmad Fadel (Farid)
Distributor: GVN Releasing, Distribution Solutions
Production Company: Castro Film
Genre: Romantic Drama
Rating: N/A
Language: Swedish, Arabic and English with English subtitles
Runtime: 102 Minutes
SYNOPSIS:
The award-winning independent feature film GHABE (“forest”) follows a Syrian refugee during the summer of the 2015 migration, as he falls in love with a majestic forest in Sweden and a mysterious local woman living on its border. As their affection grows, they each must come to terms with a latent racism their relationship unearths.
AWARDS:
-
Chain Film Festival – Best Cinematography
-
LA Indie Film Festival – Best Director, Best Cinematography
-
European Cinematography Awards – Best First Time Director, Best Sound, Best Feature Film Cinematography, Best Aerial Cinematography
-
Golden Door International Film Festival – Best Actor in a Feature Film, Best Cinematography
-
Lonely Wolf London International Film Festival – Best Feature, Outstanding Achievement in Directing, Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role, Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role, Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography, Best Original Score
-
Golden Eye International Film Festival – Best Cinematographer