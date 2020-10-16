Awards Daily is proud to present an exclusive clip of Sienna Miller’s In Conversation Q&A available in the Montclair Film Festival. The festival’s In Conversation series is a virtual, pre-recorded series available to ticket buys across the country. Miller’s segment, in addition to a segment featuring Aaron Sorkin interviewed by Stephen Colbert, will be available at the Montclair Film Festival’s virtual platform starting October 17 through October 25.

Sienna Miller is now starring in Wander Darkly. Directed by Tara Miele, Wander Darkly tells the story of Adrienne (Miller) who finds herself in a disorienting state of limbo, unstuck in time and witnessing life from a distance. Forced to confront her troubled relationship with her longtime partner, Matteo (Diego Luna), and the future of their infant daughter, Adrienne must relive and renegotiate the events of the recent past—and solve the mystery of the accident. Stepping into the shadows with Matteo, Adrienne looks for clues about what went wrong between them.

Here’s a sneak peek of the In Conversation Q&A session with Sienna Miller, hosted by Variety’s Jenelle Riley.