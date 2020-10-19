Ma Rainey's Black Bottom (2020): Viola Davis as Ma Rainey. Cr. David Lee / Netflix
This morning, Netflix debuted key scenes and a trailer for George C. Wolfe’s highly anticipated Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman. Davis is nearly unrecognizable in the part, which requires physical transformation to look like a woman Davis does not, in any way, resemble.
Davis was asked about this in the Q&A with she and George C. Wolfe and her answer was that she resisted the challenge at first because she didn’t see herself as the character. But Davis being Davis, one of the best actors in Hollywood, did take on the challenge and has really gone there with this part.