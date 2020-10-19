This morning, Netflix debuted key scenes and a trailer for George C. Wolfe’s highly anticipated Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom starring Viola Davis and Chadwick Boseman. Davis is nearly unrecognizable in the part, which requires physical transformation to look like a woman Davis does not, in any way, resemble.

Davis was asked about this in the Q&A with she and George C. Wolfe and her answer was that she resisted the challenge at first because she didn’t see herself as the character. But Davis being Davis, one of the best actors in Hollywood, did take on the challenge and has really gone there with this part.

I also wrote up Davis and the other actresses portraying icons in American history, which is unprecedented in film and Oscar history to have three powerhouse women play three powerhouse women.

On Netflix: December 18, 2020

In Select Theaters: November

Directed by: George C. Wolfe

Screenplay by: Ruben Santiago-Hudson

Based on the Play by: August Wilson

Produced By: Denzel Washington, p.g.a., Todd Black, p.g.a., Dany Wolf

Executive Producer: Constanza Romero

Director of Photography: Tobias Schliessler, ASC

Production Designer: Mark Ricker

Costume Designer: Ann Roth

Editor: Andrew Mondshein, ACE

Composer: Branford Marsalis

Cast: Viola Davis, Chadwick Boseman, Glynn Turman, Colman Domingo,

Michael Potts, Jonny Coyne, Taylour Paige, Jeremy Shamos, Dusan Brown, Joshua Harto

Here is the trailer and photos.