In case you didn’t know, Megan and Joey – two great friends who have known each other since high school – are also incredibly competitive people. Every so often, Clarence likes to pit them against each other in a pop culture trivia contest. This week, we return to the battlefront with Megan and Joey facing off in a Halloween-themed quiz. Who will emerge the winner? Can you beat them at home?

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

