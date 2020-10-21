It’s been over forty years since Sophia Loren won Best Actress for her stunning performance in Two Women. Now, Netflix brings her back into the awards conversation with The Life Ahead which is based on the novel The Life Before Us by Romain Gary. Here, she plays Holocaust survivor Madame Rosa who takes in a troubled 12-year-old boy named Momo (Ibrahima Gueye). The film launches on Netflix on November 13.
Here’s the full trailer.
The Life Ahead
(La vita davanti a sé)
A contemporary adaptation of the international bestseller “The Life Before Us” by Romain Gary
Release Date: In Select Theaters November | On Netflix November 13, 2020
Director: Edoardo Ponti
Writers: Ugo Chiti, Edoardo Ponti
Starring: Academy Award® winner Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye, and with Renato Carpentieri, Iosif Diego Pirvu, Massimiliano Rossi, Abril Zamora, Babak Karimi
Produced by: Palomar
In collaboration with: Artemis Rising Foundation
With the support of: Regione Puglia, Puglia Promozione, Apulia Film Commission
Synopsis:
In the colorful Italian port city of Bari, the streetwise 12-year-old Senegalese orphan Momo (Ibrahima Gueye) has ambitions to make his fortune in the underworld of the town’s shady alleyways. One day, he steals a bag of items from the elderly Madame Rosa (Sophia Loren), a Holocaust survivor who makes a meagre living raising the children of prostitutes with whom she once shared the streets. When Momo is forced to apologize to Rosa, she reluctantly agrees to take him in temporarily and the two lonely individuals find an unlikely family in each other through a deep and unconventional bond. The kindred spirits become connected to a common destiny that will change the course of their lives. The Life Ahead is directed by Edoardo Ponti and adapted by Ponti, Ugo Chiti from Romain Gary’s novel The Life Before Us. The film stars Sophia Loren, Ibrahima Gueye, Renato Carpentieri, Iosif Diego Pirvu, Massimiliano Rossi, Abril Zamora and Babak Karimi.