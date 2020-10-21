Mank is David Fincher’s most ambitious film to date, as it captures a moment in time that exists mostly in folklore. How did Citizen Kane get made? What inspired it? Who haunts it? How many people did it hurt? Why was Hollywood so threatened by it? Well, in case you were wondering what great writing, acting and directing looks like – here you go.
In Select Theaters November and Releasing Globally on Netflix on December 4th, 2020.
Directed by: DAVID FINCHER
Produced by: CEÁN CHAFFIN, ERIC ROTH and DOUGLAS URBANSKI
Co-Produced by: PETER MAVROMATES & WILLIAM DOYLE
Written by: JACK FINCHER
Photographed by: ERIK MESSERSCHMIDT, ASC
Music Composed by: TRENT REZNOR & ATTICUS ROSS
Gowns and Costumes Designed by: TRISH SUMMERVILLE
Edited by: KIRK BAXTER, A.C.E.
Production Designed by: DONALD GRAHAM BURT
Sound Supervised by: REN KLYCE
Casting by: LARAY MAYFIELD
Cast:
GARY OLDMAN as HERMAN J. MANKIEWICZ
AMANDA SEYFRIED as MARION DAVIES
LILY COLLINS as RITA ALEXANDER
ARLISS HOWARD as LOUIS B. MAYER
TOM PELPHREY as JOE MANKIEWICZ
SAM TROUGHTON as JOHN HOUSEMAN
FERDINAND KINGSLEY as IRVING THALBERG
TUPPENCE MIDDLETON as SARA MANKIEWICZ
TOM BURKE as ORSON WELLES
JOSEPH CROSS as CHARLES LEDERER
JAMIE McSHANE as SHELLY METCALF
TOBY LEONARD MOORE as DAVID O. SELZNICK
MONIKA GOSSMANN as FRAULEIN FREDA
and CHARLES DANCE as WILLIAM RANDOLPH HEARST