(Los Angeles, CA — October 23, 2020) Netflix and Atlantic / Warner Music Italy announced the release of “Io sì (Seen)” performed by Laura Pausini, with music and lyrics written by Diane Warren, and Italian lyrics written by Laura Pausini and Niccolò Agliardi, as featured in the Netflix film The Life Ahead. The feature film releases globally on Netflix November 13, 2020. The song releases today at digital retail, get it HERE.

The Life Ahead tells the story of Madame Rosa (Loren), a Holocaust survivor with a daycare business, who takes in 12-year-old street kid Momo, the boy who recently robbed her. The two loners become each other’s protectors, anchoring an unconventional family.

“I’m so proud to have written the original song “IO SÌ (Seen)” for the beautiful and amazing film The Life Ahead from director Edoardo Ponti”, Warren said. “Both Madame Rosa and Momo, masterfully played by the legendary Sophia Loren and Ibrahima Gueye are not seen for who they are by the outside world, but they learn to truly see each other and though it’s not easy at first, to truly love each other. There is not a better voice for this song than the brilliant Laura Pausini. I am so honored that she decided to sing it and bring it to life like no one else could have done.”

“I was thrilled by this song since the first time I listened to it,” said Pausini.”It was such a great pleasure to have the opportunity to collaborate with Diane Warren. We met many years ago, but we were right to choose this particular moment for our first collaboration. I admire her so much and when she called me to propose the song I understood that finally the time had come for our careers to match. I’m so excited to see Sophia back on the screen. I appreciate her generosity in interpreting a very intense Italian story, with an important social cause that, unfortunately, still exists. Edoardo Ponti sent me the movie in advance this summer and he told me that he desired so much that it was my voice to bring the message of the movie all over the world and I was so flattered.”

Directed by Edoardo Ponti, Loren’s son, The Life Ahead marks Loren’s return to the screen after a 10 year hiatus.

The song, “Io Si (Seen)” is available now on digital platforms.