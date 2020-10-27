During the latter years of British rule in India, ambitious young nun Sister Clodagh heads a mission to a remote part of the Himalayas. The palace of Mopu has been donated by General Toda Rai, who hopes the Sisters of St. Faith will rid the ‘House of Women’ of unhappy memories connected to his late sister, Srimati. Although Clodagh ignores the warnings of the General’s raffish agent Mr. Dean, isolation and illness soon take their toll, with the haunting atmosphere of the palace particularly affecting volatile Sister Ruth. As past and present collide, the arrival of the young General Dilip Rai is the catalyst for an explosion of repressed desires that may end in a fatal confrontation.

Black Narcissus stars Gemma Arterton as “Sister Clodagh,” Alessandro Nivola as “Mr. Dean,” Aisling Franciosi as “Sister Ruth,” Diana Rigg as “Mother Dorothea,” Jim Broadbent as “Father Roberts,” Rosie Cavaliero as “Sister Briony,” Karen Bryson as “Sister Philippa,” Patsy Ferran as “Sister Blanche,” Nila Aalia as “Angu Ayah,” Kulvinder Ghir as “General Toda Rai,” Chaneil Kular as “Dilip Rai,” Dipika Kunwar as “Kanchi,” Gina McKee as “Sister Adela,” Soumil Malla as “Joseph Anthony,” Gianni Gonsalves as “Srimati Rai.”

Black Narcissus is produced by DNA TV in association with FX Productions for BBC One and the FX Networks. Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich of DNA TV executive produce along with Amanda Coe, who also serves as writer, and Lucy Richer for the BBC.