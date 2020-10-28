It’s Halloween week, and the Water Cooler Podcast offers some tricks and treats for your Halloween pleasure, including Netflix’s Hubie Halloween.

Darkness falls across the land… The midnight hour is close at hand… And the Water Cooler Podcast gang offers up a few new Halloween tricks and treats for your viewing pleasure. We’ll talk about Netflix’s Hubie Halloween and discuss whether or not there’s a little something special in this Adam Sandler vehicle. Then, we chat about Robert Zemeckis’s The Witches, which due to COVID-19 bypassed theaters for HBO Max. We also offer up a handful of upcoming more straightforward horror films in case kiddie fare isn’t your thing. So, Happy Halloween from all of us at the Water Cooler Podcast!

But first, we dive into Borat Subsequent Moviefilm and the upcoming Amazon film Sound of Metal.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

