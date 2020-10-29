Olivia Colman’s Queen Elizabeth faces two different, and new, women in the newest season of Netflix’s The Crown.

As Margaret Thatcher, Gillian Anderson will challenge Elizabeth in matters that relate to the country but Princess Diana (Emma Corrin) will strike closer to Elizabeth’s family. Elizabeth has dealt with other women in her personal life (Ohhhh, Margaret…), but season 4 of The Crown will test Elizabeth in ways that we haven’t seen yet. The three women are the focus of the latest season of Peter Morgan’s handsome series and the same goes for this latest full trailer.