Netflix has been rolling out Mank to critics and bloggers before the review embargo lifts and audiences finally get to see it. Because the Oscar race is a well oiled machine what you got from Film and Oscar twitter was a snap take on its Best Picture chances and/or how to position it in the Oscar race. I think this insta-punditry works better for some films than for others. In fact, you could imagine Gary Oldman’s Mank toasting the whole tawdry affair and taking a bow. I’m not really allowed to write an actual review of this exceptional film but I suppose I can fold it in to a short take on the Oscars before a pivotal political election.
Of course we know it is an immediate frontrunner in Picture, Director, Screenplay, Score, Actor, Supporting Actress, Editing, Costumes, Cinematography, Production Design, and maybe even Visual Effects.
I can’t imagine Oscar voters won’t go over the moon for Mank as many of us were. No one makes movies like this anymore and no one makes them this good. No doubt you have to know the world of Orson Welles, Citizen Kane and that it inspired in the ensuing years. It helps to know the back story of Herman Mankiewicz. It probably also helps to know the lore around it. And maybe the more you know the better you will appreciate it. The little things. No other living filmmaker pays as much attention to filling the frame with composition and intricacy than David Fincher. That makes it expected many of the tweets were celebrating the crafts.
Fincher did not dumb it down in any way, and isn’t making a film that will necessarily deliver the temporary emotional catharsis so many Oscar Best Picture winners demand – but it is always important to remember why the Oscar exist at all. They exist to reward art. The art does not exist to win Oscars.
Because predicting a winner for a ceremony that will be held in April is impossible we can just add Mank into the categories it deserves for now to fill up what looks like a slowly filling up predictions list.
I will just say that overall we do not know what the themes will be because we don’t yet know who will win the presidential election. I suspect that will tell us a lot about what to expect by April of next year. But let’s track it just for pointless fun.
Best Picture Frontrunners
Mank
Nomadland
The Father
Minari
One Night in Miami
The Trial of the Chicago 7
The Outpost
On the Rocks
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Contenders:
Hillbilly Elegy
Tenet
Promising Young Woman
Da Five Bloods
Unseen:
News of the World
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Best Actor Frontrunners
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Gary Oldman, Mank
Delroy Lindo, Da Five Bloods
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Contenders
Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami
Steven Yeun, Minari
Ben Affleck, The Way Back
Unseen:
Tom Hanks, News of the World
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Joaquin Phoenix, C’Mon, C’Mon
Best Actress Frontrunners
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of Woman
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
Contenders:
Rashida Jones, On the Rocks
Kate Winslet, Ammonite
Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes
Unseen:
Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Meryl Streep, The Prom
Best Director Frontrunners:
David Fincher, Mank
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Florian Zeller, The Father
Lee Isaac Chung, Minari
Contenders:
Aaron Sorkin, The Trail of the Chicago 7
Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks
Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy
Spike Lee, Da Five Bloods
Christopher Nolan, Tenet
Not seen:
Paul Greengrass, News of the World
Lee Daniels, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
George C. Woolf, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
That’s it for now, my friends. Watch for another column on the election and the Oscars coming soon.