Netflix has been rolling out Mank to critics and bloggers before the review embargo lifts and audiences finally get to see it. Because the Oscar race is a well oiled machine what you got from Film and Oscar twitter was a snap take on its Best Picture chances and/or how to position it in the Oscar race. I think this insta-punditry works better for some films than for others. In fact, you could imagine Gary Oldman’s Mank toasting the whole tawdry affair and taking a bow. I’m not really allowed to write an actual review of this exceptional film but I suppose I can fold it in to a short take on the Oscars before a pivotal political election.

Of course we know it is an immediate frontrunner in Picture, Director, Screenplay, Score, Actor, Supporting Actress, Editing, Costumes, Cinematography, Production Design, and maybe even Visual Effects.

I can’t imagine Oscar voters won’t go over the moon for Mank as many of us were. No one makes movies like this anymore and no one makes them this good. No doubt you have to know the world of Orson Welles, Citizen Kane and that it inspired in the ensuing years. It helps to know the back story of Herman Mankiewicz. It probably also helps to know the lore around it. And maybe the more you know the better you will appreciate it. The little things. No other living filmmaker pays as much attention to filling the frame with composition and intricacy than David Fincher. That makes it expected many of the tweets were celebrating the crafts.

Fincher did not dumb it down in any way, and isn’t making a film that will necessarily deliver the temporary emotional catharsis so many Oscar Best Picture winners demand – but it is always important to remember why the Oscar exist at all. They exist to reward art. The art does not exist to win Oscars.

Because predicting a winner for a ceremony that will be held in April is impossible we can just add Mank into the categories it deserves for now to fill up what looks like a slowly filling up predictions list.

I will just say that overall we do not know what the themes will be because we don’t yet know who will win the presidential election. I suspect that will tell us a lot about what to expect by April of next year. But let’s track it just for pointless fun.

Best Picture Frontrunners

Mank

Nomadland

The Father

Minari

One Night in Miami

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Outpost

On the Rocks

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Contenders:

Hillbilly Elegy

Tenet

Promising Young Woman

Da Five Bloods



Unseen:

News of the World

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Best Actor Frontrunners

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Gary Oldman, Mank

Delroy Lindo, Da Five Bloods

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Contenders

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Steven Yeun, Minari

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Unseen:

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Joaquin Phoenix, C’Mon, C’Mon

Best Actress Frontrunners

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of Woman

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit

Contenders:

Rashida Jones, On the Rocks

Kate Winslet, Ammonite

Sidney Flanigan, Never Rarely Sometimes

Unseen:

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

Meryl Streep, The Prom

Best Director Frontrunners:

David Fincher, Mank

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Florian Zeller, The Father

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Contenders:

Aaron Sorkin, The Trail of the Chicago 7

Sofia Coppola, On the Rocks

Ron Howard, Hillbilly Elegy

Spike Lee, Da Five Bloods

Christopher Nolan, Tenet

Not seen:

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Lee Daniels, The United States vs. Billie Holiday

George C. Woolf, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

That’s it for now, my friends. Watch for another column on the election and the Oscars coming soon.