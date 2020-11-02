Palm Springs, CA – The Palm Springs International Film Festival Society has announced that the 32nd annual Palm Springs International Film Festival will not take place this year. The festival, which was scheduled for Thursday, February 25, 2021 through Monday, March 8, 2021, will now shift to 2022. The festival is still planning to celebrate this year’s great performances and films with their Film Awards Presentation on February 25, 2021 and Palm Springs ShortFest is still scheduled for June 22-28, 2021. Details on those will be shared before the end of the year.

During this time the Film Society will continue its mission to share the best in cinema through virtual member and community programs. Film Society Memberships will be extended to February 2022 at no additional cost. Memberships that include festival benefits will receive the festival benefits in January 2022 and those with Film Awards Gala benefits will receive those benefits in either 2021 or 2022. Year-round member screenings and events will continue virtually until theatres are able to open.

These changes are being made to ensure the health and safety of our patrons, staff, filmmaker guests, volunteers and partners and to make sure we can have a memorable and enjoyable festival experience.

For additional information visit www.psfilmfest.org or call 760-778-8979 or 800-898-7256.