For director Justin Baldoni Clouds marks a promise kept.

When Baldoni met the Sobiech family nearly eight years ago, he formed a tight and lasting bond with Zach, the young musician battling a terminal case of Osteosarcoma. Baldoni promised to help spread Zach’s music and message of hope.

Now, seven years after Zach’s death, the new film Clouds does just that. It’s a testament to Baldoni’s directorial prowess that what could have been a by-the-book biopic is instead a genuine celebration of love, family, Sobiech’s spirit, and undeniable talent. Clouds is bright and hopeful, leaving you smiling through tears and humming Zach’s music long after the closing credits. I recommend it wholeheartedly.

Money raised from purchasing Zach’s music will benefit the Zach Sobiech Osteosarcoma Fund which has raised upwards of two million dollars. Clouds is currently streaming on Disney+