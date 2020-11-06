No one thinks they will become part of a nefarious organization. People joined NXIVM because they wanted to better themselves and make life easier by offering clarity to their day-to-day routine, but Keith Raneire’s group has led to violence, sexual assault and blackmail. With Starz’s incredible series, Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult, producers Cecilia Peck and Inbal B. Lessner break down the indoctrination of some members of NXIVM through the eyes of India Oxenberg.

Seduced‘s greatest strength is showing how the cult gained members by various means of manipulation and coercion. Instead of a wayward tone or clouded structure, Peck and Lessner (who also serves as a chief editor on the series) guide the viewer alongside Oxenberg as she makes realizations and speaks with other people about their connection with NXIVM. They also bring in several cult members to break down the audacity of Raniere’s practices. It’s thorough and impressively researched in addition to being painstakingly well executed.