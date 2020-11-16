This week, the Water Cooler Gang goes back to school for Hannah Fidell’s A Teacher, now streaming on FX on Hulu. Does the limited series get a passing grade?

We’re back this week with a look at FX on Hulu’s A Teacher, starring Kate Mara and Nick Robinson. Based on Hannah Fidell’s independent film of the same name, A Teacher explores the relationship and repercussions of a sexual affair between a high school English teacher and one of her students. Does the film receive a passing grade? Or does it need some remedial instruction?

WARNING: MASSIVE SPOILERS AHEAD!!! Like, we accidentally spoil nearly the whole thing. Sorry. Much love!

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

