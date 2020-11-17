Netflix’s Pieces of a Woman trailer dropped today, and it gives a great sense of the powerhouse performances coming from Vanessa Kirby, Ellen Burstyn, and Shia LaBeouf. While it deals with dark subject matter, the film isn’t as depressing as one might think and is absolutely worth seeing for these three top-notch performances.

Pieces of a Woman drops in theaters on December 30 and on Netflix January 7.

Synopsis:

Martha (Vanessa Kirby) and Sean (Shia LaBeouf) are a Boston couple on the verge of parenthood whose lives change irrevocably when a home birth ends in unimaginable tragedy. Thus begins a yearlong odyssey for Martha, who must navigate her grief while working through fractious relationships with Sean and her domineering mother (Ellen Burstyn), along with the publicly vilified midwife (Molly Parker), whom she must face in court. Directed by Kornél Mundruczó (WHITE GOD, winner of the 2014 Prix Un Certain Regard Award), written by Kata Wéber, and executive produced by Martin Scorsese, PIECES OF A WOMAN is a deeply personal, searing, and ultimately transcendent story of a woman learning to live alongside her loss.