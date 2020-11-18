Can you believe, dear readers, that it’s been ten years since the Academy swapped out its Best Picture expansion from an even ten nominees to a range of nominees between five and ten?

You might remember it, you might not. But if you read this site, you will have been through it with me as we dug into the numbers. For a very long time, we’ve been advocating for the Academy to expand back out to ten each year — the reason being, Academy members could add more diverse choices to the lineup. If you give voters only five choices or set tabulation thresholds that result in numbers between five and ten, they default to the kinds of movies they like the most. So, with a few exceptions, you get the same kind of movie — just more of that kind of movie.

In 2009, after The Dark Knight failed to receive a Best Picture nomination, the Academy changed its ballot to make room for an even ten nominees. For a brief period, here’s how that worked out:

2009

The Hurt Locker — directed by a woman

Avatar — sci-fi

The Blind Side

District 9 — sci-fi

An Education — directed by a woman

Inglourious Basterds

Precious — black director and predominantly black cast

A Serious Man

Up — animated

Up in the Air

2010

The King’s Speech

127 Hours

Black Swan

The Fighter

Inception — sci-fi

The Kids Are All Right — directed by a woman

The Social Network

Toy Story 3 — animated

Winter’s Bone–directed by a woman

After that, many voters complained that they preferred to choose only five film on their nominations instead of trying to remember 10 movies they liked. So the Academy gave them the option of naming between five and ten and leaving blank spaces on their ballots, but I’m guessing many of the old-school members fell back to their familiar routine of naming five, since they’d been doing that for decades. New tabulation methods were refined that set arbitrary thresholds for inclusion in the Best Picture category, resulting in an unpredictable number of BP nominees. Those changes had an immediate impact on diversity, and gave us this:

2011

The Artist

The Descendants

Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close

The Help

Hugo

Midnight in Paris

Moneyball

The Tree of Life

War Horse

Animated – 0

Sci fi – 0

Films by women – 0

Non-white director – 0

2012

Argo

Amour

Beasts of the Southern Wild

Django Unchained

Les Miserables

Life of Pi

Lincoln

Silver Linings Playbook

Zero Dark Thirty

Animated – 0

Sci fi – 0

Films by women – 1

Non-white director – 1

2013

12 Years a Slave

American Hustle

Captain Phillips

Dallas Buyers Club

Gravity

Her

Nebraska

Philomena

Wolf of Wall Street

Animated – 0

Sci fi – 1

Films by women – 0

Non-white director – 2

2014

Birdman

American Sniper

Boyhood

The Grand Budapest Hotel

Imitation Game

Selma

Theory of Everything

Whiplash

Animated – 0

Sci fi/genre – 0

Films by women – 1

Non-white director – 2

2015

Spotlight

The Big Short

Bridge of Spies

Brooklyn

Mad Max Fury Road

The Martian

The Revenant

Room

Animated – 0

Sci fi/genre – 2

Films by women – 0

Non-white director – 1

2016

The Shape of Water

Call Me By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Animated – 0

Sci fi/genre – 1

Films by women – 1

Non-white director – 2

2017

Green Book

Black Panther

BlackKklansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice

Animated – 0

Sci fi/genre – 1

Films by women – 0

Non-white director – 3

2018

Parasite

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Animated – 0

Sci fi/genre – 1

Films by women – 1

Non-white director – 2

Nobody wants to assess Oscar prospects or award films simply because they fulfill a desire for diversity and inclusion. The movies should also be good enough to make the cut. There is no denying that having ten slots to fill, at least judging by 2009 and 2010, gave voters room to choose movie they like best of all and then expand their tastes with other films they liked but might not be among their top five. Year after year, I watched my friends falsely believe an animated film was going to make it into Best Picture. But to get there, that movie has to make the #1 slot on roughly 300 ballots. How many adults do you know would put an animated movie as their favorite of the year? Well, depending on the calibre of the animated movies they have to choose from, surely some voters would. But that means they think it’s better than every other movie out there. Somehow with the option of naming ten, they can get around that. This is what must account for two animated films being nominated in years where they had a solid ten.

I know I sound like a broken record on this and I have been advocating long and hard for this expansion. But — but — but….

The new changes to the ballot don’t take effect until next year. This is the last year where they still have a choice from five to ten. And this year’s slate of possibilities is smaller than in years past so I am not sure how it’s going to go. Does that mean a film like Soul has a better chance to get in for Best Picture given its timely subject matter? And given a relative lack of big-gun competition in a thinned out year? I do not know, but a quick look over at Gold Derby and it’s clear that many over there do in fact believe Soul will get in for Best Picture.

Look, never say never. Precedents we once thought were ironclad have been recently defied. Parasite won Best Picture. Black Panther was nominated. Anything can happen if people are motivated enough, whether that motivation comes from pure love or whether it comes from being hyper-conscious of the inclusion mandate coming that they want to show in advance that they aren’t all about awarding only white men. I do not know. But my guess is that, at least from where I sit now, Soul has a reasonable shot. However, there are other narratives that will compete with Soul getting in, like whether films directed by women will get in and how many, etc.

Either which way, just remember — we have one more year of the current process before we move onto next year. Soul is, of course, a wonderful film and worthy of a nomination, and come to that, so is Wolfwalkers. Both are artistic high points in a difficult year for filmmakers.