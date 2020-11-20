Screenwriter Alastair Siddons has such a passion when he talks about the Mangrove Nine. He co-wrote three of the five films with McQueen–Mangrove, Education, and Alex Wheatle–but this first film is so rich in detail and nuance that you can feel Siddons’ presence despite never being on screen.

Siddons was cautious about handling this story through the lens of Frank Crichlow’s point of view. Not only does he know the Crichlow family, but he acknowledges the privilege he carries being a white person recounting the story of Black people during this tumultuous period. The weight of this story was not lost on him, and he wanted to make sure he paid proper respect, especially since American audiences may not be familiar with the story of the Mangrove Nine.

A lot of the materials needed for Siddons and McQueen to recreate specific moments were not available, so they had to trust that what they were putting on the page was vital to the story. If more period pieces paid as much to detail as Siddons and McQueen did, every one of those films would be on the same level as Mangrove is.

Awards Daily: I’m asking everyone involved with Small Axe about their collaboration with Steve McQueen. He’s such a powerhouse and I wanted to know about your involvement.

Alastair Siddons: I had a series of interviews with his team and then I met him. I didn’t think my meeting with him went very well if I am being honest.

AD: Oh yeah?

AS: I had actually been to Frank Crichlow’s funeral actually. Steve mentioned it to me what the first film was going to be about and I told him that I knew his family but I never met Frank. I was really lucky to have gone to his funeral in 2010. I think that surprised Steve. One of my best friends wrote his thesis on the Mangrove and I had been speaking to the Crichlow children about doing a documentary about their father a few weeks before I met the first person on Steve’s team. I was invited into the writer’s room basically with very little expectation and after a few days in there, he asked me to take on the courtroom drama.

AD: Tell me about that pressure to get that correct since of your connection to the family.

AS: It was enormous on all sides. There was the pressure from his family but the biggest pressure was from Frank’s memory. And then there’s the pressure of working with the big man, Steve, and also the pressure of being a white man writing this story. It was very important to me for the historical accuracy. I have a documentary background and I think he recognized that. I was obsessed with the story and I kept coming up with things that I don’t think his researchers had come up with yet. It was on all sides and it grew actually. Because I had done so much research and by the time I did all the research of the Mangrove, I knew a lot by that point. I am trying to put words in the mouths of brilliant people like Altheia Jones LeCointe.

AD: It’s amazing how you have all these real people and you are writing things that shaped this point of history. I kept thinking of how we see scenes of them in public speaking compared to these private moments. There’s that powerful moment when Frank’s lawyer suggests that he plead guilty and Altheia steps in. What’s it like to put those words in their mouths?

AS: You have remember that it goes on all sides. Frank Pulley was a real person as well and has family out there too.

AD: Yeah.

AS: It’s about finding that balance legally was complicated. For me, it was just old fashioned research and I applied it to all the episodes I wrote. Altheia kind of dropped out of the public eye after the Mangrove trial. It was sort of her tipping point, I think, but I found everything I could. I found these obscure publications. Even if Altheia said something thirty years later, these are still her words. When she is eating Frank’s food in the basement of the Mangrove and they are talking about Oren, that was something I read that she wrote about the anniversary of the Mangrove.

AD: Oh wow.

AS: I was very aware of Altheia partly because she didn’t want to be in the public eye. It’s different than someone like Darcus Howe who spent his entire life in public. In that, I had a friend at the BBC who managed to find this amazing film and it was one of the first times that it was broadcast. He’s in the basement of the Mangrove. Stuff like that got me absolutely obsessed with what they might have said.

AD: The attention to detail in this and it’s really evident how researched everything is. The writing gives the story such an emotional pull and you can tell there’s a lot of care put into it.

AS: Thank you.

AD: How do you balance a social justice story, a courtroom drama, and a pseudo biopic? It flows so well.

AS: The court case, which I wrote first, was 55 days long. It had nine defendants, two of which were self-represented, and we had to squash that down to 55 minutes or an hour of television. I think my guiding principle was this is what we knew happened. There weren’t transcripts–those transcripts had been destroyed–but there were snippets from a newspaper that serialized it. Ian MacDonald, who was the white lawyer who represented Barbara Beese who passed away last year, gave me all of his files. That’s where the closing speech is and [Michael] Hill’s prosecuting speech was in a small publication from the time. My first draft, I think, was 110 pages because I gave everything I found but then my second draft was whittled down. Steve kept it quite closely to the script. I presume when you put two episodes into one film, you mess quite a lot up. I was expecting that, but it was quite seamless really. What I’m quite proud of is that from the beginning is that it has to reflect the inherent joy and genius in the community when it comes to food, music, dancing. That is something we talked a lot in my awkward interview at the beginning.

AD: I do love that scene towards the top where everyone is dancing in the street. I think that is vital to this story.

AS: That’s Steve. I can put it in the script but lots of directors wouldn’t get that as he did.

Mangrove, part of the Small Axe series, is available now on Amazon.