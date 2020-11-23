Steve McQueen’s Small Axe series is debuting through the month of November, and Amazon just dropped the trailer for the John Boyega led Red, White, and Blue. With Mangrove already receiving great notices and Lovers Rock hitting the platform this weekend, Amazon is doing a great job of keeping the miniseries visible.

Written by Alastair Siddons and McQueen, Red, White, and Blue tells the true story of Leroy Logan, a young man who joins the police force in an effort to make the system better from the inside. Leroy’s father, Kenneth, was a lorry driver, and he was severely beaten by the police when Leroy was younger, and he clashes with his son’s decision to join the force. Red, White, and Blue is a complicate, emotional film, and its led by two strong performances from Boyega and Steve Toussaint.

Red, White, and Blue debuts on Amazon on December 4.