This week, the Water Cooler Gang revisits the twists and turns and circle jerks of HBO’s The Undoing finale. Plus, we dive into David E. Kelley’s other fall project, ABC’s Big Sky.

It’s a David E. Kelley podcast, folks! First up, HBO’s The Undoing wrapped its limited season last night. We talk about the merits of the finale and of the series on the whole. Did we correctly guess the killer? Did the finale leave a bad taste in our mouths? Will it improve or hinder future awards prospects? Who gives the series-best performance? We’ll see if all of our questions were answered as we close the door on The Undoing.

Also, David E. Kelley brought Big Sky to ABC with a very controversial series premiere. We unpack that one and try to figure out where the show goes from there. Is Twin Peaks the prototype here? Can Kelley avoid the same fate as that network classic’s second season? Will audiences stick around long enough to warrant a second season? Can Big Sky bring the network back into the awards race? Find out what we think in this week’s podcast.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

